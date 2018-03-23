Preview: Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate

The Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate will host this year's Countryside Live event on Saturday, March 31.
Tickets are selling fast for the event, which showcases a host of farming animals and activities for children.
Visitors can buy their tickets in advance and online only until noon on Friday March 30.
Children can get close to a host of farm animals from chicks to lambs, piglets to calves, goats and rare breed sheep.
Once inside the event, all demonstrations and hands on workshops are free including Mr Bloom from CBeebies and his band.
Due to the popularity of the event, entry is by advance ticket only.
Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Make sure you book your tickets now for our annual family event showcasing farming and rural life through hands on activities and entertainment. Don’t forget once inside, every activity is free! We look forward to seeing you in a week’s time.”
Little ones can hold and learn about chicks thanks to Eggucation, there are also reptiles and bug encounters, vintage and new tractors as well as a bike track, climbing wall and face painting to name a few.
Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Easter Saturday March 31, from 9am to 4.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children from www.springtimelive.co.uk
Full timetable
All activities are free inside (timings can be subject to change).
Hall 1 - Stage Programme Times
10am: Springtime Live Welcome with The Easter Bunny
10.15am: Eggucation Live
10.30am: Wool Story Show Time
11am: Mr Bloom & His Band
11.30am: Easter Bunny Show Time
1pm: Animals Intuition Live
1pm: Wool Story Show Time
2pm: Mr Bloom & His Band
230pm: StarWars Tribute with Darth Vader
330pm: Family Prize Giveaway
Hall 2 - Arena Timings
10am: Ferretworld Road Show
10am: SMJ Falconry
11am: Airedale Beagles
12pm: Farlavale Gundogs
1pm; Ferretworld Road Show
1pm: SMJ Falconry
2pm: Airedale Beagles
2pm: Farlavale Gundogs