Preview: Springtime Live at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate

The Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate will host this year's Countryside Live event on Saturday, March 31.

Tickets are selling fast for the event, which showcases a host of farming animals and activities for children.

Visitors can buy their tickets in advance and online only until noon on Friday March 30.

Children can get close to a host of farm animals from chicks to lambs, piglets to calves, goats and rare breed sheep.

Once inside the event, all demonstrations and hands on workshops are free including Mr Bloom from CBeebies and his band.

Due to the popularity of the event, entry is by advance ticket only.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “Make sure you book your tickets now for our annual family event showcasing farming and rural life through hands on activities and entertainment. Don’t forget once inside, every activity is free! We look forward to seeing you in a week’s time.”

Little ones can hold and learn about chicks thanks to Eggucation, there are also reptiles and bug encounters, vintage and new tractors as well as a bike track, climbing wall and face painting to name a few.

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Easter Saturday March 31, from 9am to 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children from www.springtimelive.co.uk

Full timetable

All activities are free inside (timings can be subject to change).

Hall 1 - Stage Programme Times

10am: Springtime Live Welcome with The Easter Bunny

10.15am: Eggucation Live

10.30am: Wool Story Show Time

11am: Mr Bloom & His Band

11.30am: Easter Bunny Show Time

1pm: Animals Intuition Live

1pm: Wool Story Show Time

2pm: Mr Bloom & His Band

230pm: StarWars Tribute with Darth Vader

330pm: Family Prize Giveaway

Hall 2 - Arena Timings

10am: Ferretworld Road Show

10am: SMJ Falconry

11am: Airedale Beagles

12pm: Farlavale Gundogs

1pm; Ferretworld Road Show

1pm: SMJ Falconry

2pm: Airedale Beagles

2pm: Farlavale Gundogs