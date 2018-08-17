Preview: Just days to Harrogate street food festival

One of Harrogate’s best-known food and drink festivals is returning this bank holiday

Next weekend will see the StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival back for the third year.

The three-day event will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground after first being launched to popular acclaim at the Valley Gardens in 2016.

Families, foodie fans and visitors can expect to be taken on a gastronomic journey around the world as the StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival returns from August 25-27.

Described by organisers as one of the UK’s largest independent street foodfFestivals, the event offers more than 40 handpicked street food traders, combined with fun and funky entertainment and live music for all the family.

The last StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival at the Great Yorkshire Showground was the first one where entry wasn’t free, though organisers said they were keeping ticket prices to a minimum.

The forthcoming festival will see all under-13s get free admission.

In a new step, a shuttle bus service from town is being set up. Organiser Harrogate businesswoman Cathy McConagh said: “In order to make journeys easier we have decided to arrange for a shuttle bus to pick people up from both Harrogate town centre and, also, Hornbeam Station.The shuttle bus will be £5 return payable on the day.”

Also new to the festival is an artisan marketplace with artisan producers, distillers, craft brewers, bakers, chocolatiers and lots more.

All manner of vehicles from horseboxes and AirStreams to Citreon H Vans and Campervans will serve a scrummy selection of street food from some 40 traders from around the world..

Opening times at StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival are:

Saturday, August 25: 11am to 7pm.

Sunday, August 26: 11am to 10pm.

Monday, August 27: 11am to 6pm.

More news you may be interested in...

Medieval feast to mark Knaresborough saint's 800th anniversary