Praise heaped on event held at Harrogate library to mark WW1 centenary

Praise has been pouring in for an event held at Harrogate library to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Organised by author Malcolm Hollingdrake, a series of songs, traditional poems and short stories with a wartime theme were enjoyed by residents across all age groups on Saturday, and it was all in aid of the Royal British Legion.

Malcolm's commemoration, The Penultimate Man, was recited - a moving piece built around a short story written about the final moments of the war.

Songs were beautifully performed by Sophie Lawson and John Drakes. The stories and poems were recited by Rob Ashman, Ruth Wade and Malcolm.

Malcolm said: "Everyone was simply outstanding in creating a moving and poignant performance."