Popular Harrogate bar up for sale

One of Harrogate's most popular bar-restaurant-hotels is looking for a new owner.

Present owners Timothy Taylor’s are putting the Harrogate Brasserie up for sale after less than two years of ownership.

One of Britain's longest-standing and respected breweries, the last independent brewery of its type left in West Yorkshire says it wants to focus its efforts on developing their beer business, including extensive development work at their Knowle Spring Brewery.

Taylor’s originally purchased the characterful Harrogate Brasserie site from popular Harrogate owner Richard Finney to develop a flagship outlet in Harrogate for their beer.

Despite getting planning permission for an extensive redevelopment of the site, which would have created an improved downstairs trading space, following a strategy review this summer Taylor’s have concluded that they don’t have the expertise for a project of this scale and that it would be better to focus their resources behind their award- winning range of beers.

Timothy Taylor’s chief executive, Tim Dewey, said: “While many breweries have evolved over time to place more focus on their pub estate, our main efforts have always been on brewing.

"Since acquiring the Harrogate Brasserie, we have come to realise our limitations in this area, given the size of our managed house infrastructure.

"As a result, our hope is to sell The Harrogate Brasserie to a leisure specialist that can do this fantastic outlet justice. In the meantime, we look forward to continuing to offer our beers to our strong Harrogate following through the many existing outlets that stock our beer in the town.”

Mr. Dewey commented that the decision on the Harrogate Brasserie does not impact the existing, long held, Taylor’s pub estate, which they see continuing as an integral part of their business.

This includes The Lord Rodney in Keighley and The Woolly Sheep in Skipton, which are directly managed.

The Harrogate Brasserie will continue to trade while a sale is arranged through Christie & Company.

Timothy Taylor’s development work includes the installation of additional fermenting vessels and a new distribution warehouse.

The fermenting vessels will increase capacity, but more importantly, give the brewery greater flexibility to manage their growing range of beers, including Knowle Spring Blonde and the Taylor Made range.

The sale of the Harrogate Brasserie is being managed by David Lee, Regional Director, Christie & Company, Leeds.

Timothy Taylor’s brews traditional English cask conditioned beers in Keighley.