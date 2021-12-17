Your views needed on Harrogate's carbon zero future as council issues new version of its green strategy

Coun Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Councils cabinet member for sustainable transport, uses one of the rapid electric car chargers available for public use at the council's civic centre.

The new draft version reflects recent changes in national and regional policies and shows how the borough council will use its place-shaping influence to encourage the Harrogate district as a whole to decarbonise and achieve the target of a net zero-carbon economy by 2038.

Achieving a net-zero economy will require support from government, the transport sector, local and regional organisations, businesses and residents.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the council is urging people to share their views on its revised carbon reduction strategy which will help achieve this goal and which will replace the current version.

The strategy has been divided into the following themes;

Domestic energy efficiency

Sustainable transport

Land use and agriculture

Engaging businesses and public sector partners

Influencing new development

Council buildings and Harrogate Convention Centre

Operational and staff transport

Working practices

Each theme will a number of objectives – supported by relevant parties – to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency in existing and new buildings, promote tree-planting initiatives and encourage sustainable travel options, for example.

Coun Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: "Climate change and the impact we’re all having on the planet, is at the forefront of people minds and rightly so.

"Our draft carbon reduction strategy has a number of aims and objectives but this can only be achieved by working together.

"I'd urge everyone to share their views on our draft carbon reduction strategy so that we can help deliver net-zero carbon emission by 2038."

Anyone wishing to share their views on the draft carbon reduction strategy can do so on the council’s website at:

https://www.harrogate.gov.uk/haveyoursay