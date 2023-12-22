Young pupil's winning design is giving a starring role on Harrogate MP's official Christmas card to constituents

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has been using a design created by a local pupil for his Christmas e-card this year.

The ‘Create a Christmas e-card for your MP’ competition for local schoolchildren across the constituency has been an annual fixture since Andrew Jones MP launched it more than ten years ago.

This year’s winner Izzy Smith, a pupil at Hampsthwaite Primary School, was chosen by judges who included the Mayor’s consort, Mrs Susan Harrison, Mrs Sue Waterworth-Darling who works at Springwater School and Simon, a pupil from Springwater School who helps in Mr Jones’s office.

Andrew Jones MP said: “This was another year of colour and Christmas cheer in the cards the pupils submitted.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones presenting Izzy Smith with a framed copy of her card design. (Picture contributed)

"It was a hard choice for the judges as we received a lot of entries.

"A lot of youngsters had put a lot of thought and work into their designs.

“Izzy’s card was colourful, imaginative and delightfully snowy.

"The judges were very impressed and I know that the recipients will be, too.”

Izzy’s design has been sent by Mr Jones on his Christmas e-card to a large number of local groups and constituents.