York and North Yorkshire Mayoral candidates to be quizzed on climate in Harrogate

It will be an opportunity for residents to ask questions to the candidates about the environment, energy, net-zero, transport and climate change.

It is being organised by local green charity Zero Carbon Harrogate. It will start at 7.30pm at the Wesley Centre on Oxford Street in the town centre.

The new mayor will take charge of a budget worth £18m a year after the election, which takes place on May 2.

Out of the six candidates, only Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Liberal Democrat), Keith Tordoff (Independent) and Paul Haslam (Independent) will be attending.

Green Party councillor Arnold Warneken will replace Green candidate Kevin Foster, who is unable to attend.

Keane Duncan (Conservative) and David Skaith (Labour) won’t be there due to “campaigning commitments”.

Zero Carbon Harrogate has invited both candidates to send a representative to take their place.

Jemima Parker, Zero Carbon Harrogate chair, said: “We hope that the hustings will provide mayoral candidates with a constructive opportunity to engage with local residents and business people around the climate agenda.

“Having an elected York and North Yorkshire Mayor is a new departure in electoral terms, placing new powers in the hands of a single successful candidate.

"It’s a great opportunity to hear the views of those who wish to serve the public in this way.”

It is free to attend but to register your attendance go to the Zero Carbon Harrogate website (https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/) where you can also submit any questions for the candidates.