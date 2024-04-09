York and North Yorkshire mayoral candidates set to be quizzed on climate in Harrogate

Candidates vying to be the first mayor of York and North Yorkshire will take part in a hustings event in Harrogate on Wednesday, April 17.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 09:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It will be an opportunity for residents to ask questions to the candidates about the environment, energy, net-zero, transport and climate change.

It is being organised by local green charity Zero Carbon Harrogate and will start at 7.30pm at the Wesley Centre on Oxford Street in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new mayor will take charge of a budget worth £18 million a year after the election, which takes place on May 2.

York and North Yorkshire mayoral candidates are set to be quizzed on climate at a hustings event in HarrogateYork and North Yorkshire mayoral candidates are set to be quizzed on climate at a hustings event in Harrogate
York and North Yorkshire mayoral candidates are set to be quizzed on climate at a hustings event in Harrogate

Out of the six candidates, only Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Liberal Democrat), Keith Tordoff (Independent) and Paul Haslam (Independent) will be attending.

Green Party councillor Arnold Warneken will replace Green candidate Kevin Foster, who is unable to attend.

Keane Duncan (Conservative) and David Skaith (Labour) won’t be there due to “campaigning commitments”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Zero Carbon Harrogate has invited both candidates to send a representative to take their place.

Jemima Parker, Chair of Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: “We hope that the hustings will provide mayoral candidates with a constructive opportunity to engage with local residents and business people around the climate agenda.

“Having an elected York and North Yorkshire Mayor is a new departure in electoral terms, placing new powers in the hands of a single successful candidate.

"It’s a great opportunity to hear the views of those who wish to serve the public in this way.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is free to attend but to register your attendance, go to https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk where you can also submit any questions for the candidates.

If you are not already registered to vote in the mayoral election, you have until midnight on Tuesday, April 16 to register to vote

Visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote for more information.

Related topics:Zero Carbon HarrogateHarrogateYorkNorth YorkshireArnold Warneken