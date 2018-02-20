Work to commence on £1 million upgrade to Harrogate multi-storey car park

A temporary road closure and one-way system are planned in Harrogate as part of a £1 million upgrade to a car park.

Work begins next Monday (February 26) on West Park multi-storey car park on Tower Street and will include structural repairs to the concrete, new roof and lighting.

This is expected to continue until early June, the Harrogate Borough Council owned car park had begun 'show its age' says Cabinet Member for Sustainable Transport Meeting, Coun Phil Ireland.

He said: "“This car park has served us well but is now showing signs of its age.

“The works, to fix problems caused by water damage and to give it a new, modern, look will improve the experience for all users.

“Good quality car parks have a vital role to play in helping the Harrogate district’s economy to grow by providing the opportunity for visitors and shoppers to use our town centres.

“I appreciate that there may be some slight disruption for drivers while the works take place, but we, and our contractor, are committed to keeping this to a minimum.”

Contractor, Volker Laser Limited, will be carrying out the work and a compound site will be set up on the surface-level car park. This will reduce the overall capacity but the multi-storey car park will remain open throughout the work.

It is scheduled to take place between 7.30am and 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, in order to minimize disruption.

However on two Sundays, currently expected at the end of March and early April, a crane will be in place to lift building materials up to the top floor.

Tower Street will be closed while this is in position. At other times a one-way system for the car park will be set up. The council note that discussions with North Yorkshire County Council are still ongoing, and those who could be affected by the work have been contacted.