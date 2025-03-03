Work could start on Harrogate Station Gateway project despite legal challenge, councillors told

Council chiefs are set to give the go-ahead for work to start on the £12 million Harrogate Station Gateway scheme despite an ongoing legal challenge from local businesses.

North Yorkshire Council bosses say key elements of the project are not subject to the legal action by campaign group Get Away.

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, told councillors at a full council meeting last week that the legal action aimed to block the project, but work would progress.

“We are fighting this challenge as strongly and as robustly as we can,” he said.

“We’ve engaged top legal counsel – we’re preparing to fight the case in the High Court.

“And while it could take four to six months for a hearing, the challenge will not halt construction.”

Launching the legal action, Get Away claimed that North Yorkshire Council had failed to consider the wider impacts of the project and to consult fully with the public, meaning its issuing of traffic regulation orders (TROs) for aspects of the project was illegal.

But Councillor Duncan said the authority could proceed with key elements of the scheme that fall outside of the TROs.

These include improvements to Station Parade, work on the One Arch underpass and changes to the traffic signals.

Councillor Duncan added: “A report will be taken to the executive at the earliest opportunity to enable construction to happen.

“It’s important we see this project through.

“To secure £12m of investment, to deliver vital improvements in Harrogate, but most importantly, to defend the democratic decision we have taken and protect the democratic process we’re all part of.”

Get Away claims the work is a waste of money and is neither wanted nor needed.

The group says that more than half of respondents to a survey it conducted thought the scheme would have a harmful impact on their business and 94 per cent thought it would not deliver any benefits for local people or visitors.

The campaign has the backing of Harrogate businessman Chris Bentley who has accused North Yorkshire Council of being “dictatorial” over the project.

More than £38m in funding has been allocated to the council from the Transforming Cities Fund programme for projects in Harrogate, Skipton and Selby town centres.

Senior councillors have already given authority for officers to enter into construction contracts and accept grants for the Selby and Skipton schemes, with work due to start within weeks.

But the legal action had prevented council chiefs from giving the Harrogate scheme the green light.