A conservation charity has expressed ‘delight’ after Ripon Cathedral postponed plans for expansion to allow time to address growing concerns over the city's green space.

The Woodland Trust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, has welcomed news that Ripon Cathedral is reconsidering a £6m expansion plan that would see a veteran beech tree and 10 other mature trees felled.

The proposal was to build a two-storey annexe on a public green open space near to the Cathedral in the centre of the city, a greenspace regularly used by residents and visitors.

A petition, which eventually gathered over 2,100 signatures, was started by Jenni Holman, who also helped to arrange a number of protests against the plans.

Due to rising conflict, Ripon City Council backed the vote to postpone plans ensuring all parties involved address concerns, and find a possible compromise moving forward.

Woodland Trust lead campaigner Jack Taylor said: “We're delighted to hear that Ripon Cathedral are reconsidering plans that would result in the tragic loss of a number of veteran, notable and mature trees.

"We know how important urban trees are for both people and wildlife, and even more so when they are ancient or veteran.

“80% of the UK population living in urban areas, urban trees provide so many benefits, from cleaning our air, to capturing carbon, shading our streets and supporting urban wildlife.

"We would also like to extend our gratitude to the local people who have taken up the fight for their trees.

“These irreplaceable living legends absolutely need people to stand up for them.