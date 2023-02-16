Why one of Britain's oldest campaign groups is hitting back at Stray Defence Association over its plans for parkland

The Open Spaces Society, which was founded in 1865 to protect public rights of way and open spaces, says its recent application to North Yorkshire County Council to register the Harrogate Stray as common land would create an "extra layer of protection" for the 200 acres of green space located in the heart of town.

But the idea has been criticised by the Stray Defence Association, the Harrogate-based voluntary group determined to safeguard it for the use of all.

Its chair, Judy d'Arcy Thompson, claimed the cherished parkland was already protected by Act of Parliament and Open Spaces Society’s new move was not only not needed but might muddy the waters in a counter-productive manner.

In particular, the SDA said it was not convinced the OSS had correctly identified the map of the Stray and it feared its application for common land status could reopen the debate about how the Stray being used more for public events.

But the Open Spaces Society has now hit back saying it considered the SDA’s belief that registration could “make matters worse” was unfounded.

The OSS’s full statement to Harrogate Advertiser

"The Stray is and has always been common land but was one of a few commons exempted from registration under the Commons Registration Act 1965.

"The Commons Act 2006 offers the opportunity to reverse exemptions that were granted under the 1965 Act.

"Should the application be successful an additional layer of protection will be conferred on the Stray.

"This is the purpose of the application made by the society to North Yorkshire County Council.

"We have repeatedly tried to engage with the SDA in preparing our application.

"We were told there were errors in our maps, but despite our requests for further discussion, we have not been able to identify any details.

"We consider the SDA’s belief that registration will ‘make matters worse’ is unfounded."The application will be publicised by the county ouncil in due course, and anyone, including the SDA, will be able to comment on whether the

application satisfies the tests in the 2006 Act, including whether we have correctly identified the Stray in the application plans.

"These comments will be taken into account by the council in deciding whether the application should be granted.”

The application by the Open Spaces Society will now be considered by the Commons Registration Officer to ensure that it has been made correctly and with the relevant supporting documentation.

Should that be the case, the county council will put the application through a public consultation period in accordance with the Commons Act 2006 requiring notices posted around The Stray.

The Stray Defence Association came into being on May 12,1933 and more than 80 years later its objective remains the same, to safeguard Harrogate’s Stray against building and encroachment from all quarters and uphold the Act granting freedom of the Stray to all people for all time.

It believes the much-loved green spaces of the Stray are an intrinsic and unique part of what makes Harrogate special.