What will happen next in Harrogate's tricky journey to a new cycling future on Otley Road

The much-criticised phase one of the new cycle path on Otley Road constructed as part of Active Travel improvement schemes in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

North Yorkshire County Council says the results of a month-long public consultation on Active Travel improvement schemes for Otley Road and Beech Grove will be made public in February.

In October, the public were presented with three options related to phase two of the new Otley Road cycle route, its links with Beech Grove and the town centre ahead of construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the much criticised - from both sides - completion of phase one of the Otley Road cycle path, the next stage could see it re-routed onto side streets with restrictions for vehicle traffic.

The consultation results on those plans will now be revealed early next year.

A spokesperson for the county council said: "A report is scheduled to be presented to Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Constituency Committee of county councillors in February.

"After that, a final report will be presented to the county council’s executive members for business and environmental services with recommended next steps."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the problem is the potential for disagreement between drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, as well as the impact on properties along the route and parking.

Residents criticised the first stage of the cycle path as like “crazy golf construction” while cycling groups such as Harrogate District Cycling Action were frustrated by its failure to create a fully segregated, safe path for cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of phase 2, HDCA has condemned Option 2 of the Beech Grove proposals as being of no value to cyclists whatsoever.

North Yorkshire County Council's embrace of sustainable transport changes for Harrogate - which have tended to stir up a hornet's nest each time progess has been attempted - followed its own Harrogate and Knaresborough congestion study in 2019 which showed broad public support at the time for transport system improvements with less focus on cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad