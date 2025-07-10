We must Stand Up for British Farmers in the Face of Tory and Labour Neglect

This week, the Great Yorkshire Show has once again showcased the very best of Yorkshire farming – a vibrant, proud tradition that supports our local economy, feeds our country, and protects our environment. Yet behind the polished machinery and prize-winning livestock lie many fears on the future viability of the industry, particularly for small family farms, fuelled by years of political neglect and short-sighted policymaking under both the Conservatives and Labour.

Back in December last year, I spoke in Parliament to raise the real and pressing concerns of farmers in Harrogate and Knaresborough. During a debate on rural issues, I intervened to highlight the devastating impact Labour’s proposed scrapping of inheritance tax exemptions would have on family farms. For many small family farms, slashing inheritance tax relief isn’t just a financial blow; it’s a threat to their very way of life, passed down through generations.

But this is just one of the many storms our farmers are weathering. They are being squeezed by soaring fertiliser costs, energy bills, and the lingering economic damage caused by the Conservatives’ botched Brexit deal and careless trade negotiations. Under that Government, a staggering £227 million of farm support funding was left unspent. The bungled transition from the EU’s Basic Payment Scheme to the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMs) left farmers in limbo. And now, with the closure of the Sustainable Farming Incentive, many are left wondering how they’re meant to farm sustainably when the Government keeps moving the goalposts. These are not just abstract policy failures – they are real issues affecting real people who work hard and long hours to keep food on our tables.

Small and hill farmers are among the hardest hit. Many earn below the minimum wage, yet they play a vital role in protecting our countryside, supporting biodiversity, and providing food security. Meanwhile, the previous Conservative Government signed poor trade deals favouring large-scale foreign producers, leaving our farmers exposed and undercut – deals like those with Australia and New Zealand, offering negligible economic benefit while undermining UK standards and our famers’ viability.

Horrifyingly, Labour appears to be continuing down this path. The inheritance tax changes are just the tip of the iceberg. The recent Spending Review laid out plans to slash the DEFRA budget by 2.3% a year, including a £100 million real-terms cut to the farming budget – risks further chaos for farmers and the environment.

I’m standing firm with British farmers, against Labour’s tax raid and disregard for their precarious position. I’m calling on the Government to restore confidence through stable support, high trade standards and fair funding. I know that farmers are more than food producers – they’re stewards of our land as well.

Our farmers deserve better. They were failed by a Conservative party that didn’t care and now by a Labour party that doesn’t understand. They must change course – the potential consequences are dire.