Wathvale by-election: Three candidates revealed for Harrogate Borough Council seat

The Wathvale ward seat on Harrogate Borough Council has become vacant following the resignation of Conservative councillor Bernard Bateman.

Green Party's Hannah Katherine Gargett Corlett, Conservative Sam Green and Liberal Democrat Chris Knight will compete for the Wathvale ward seat which is vacant following the resignation of Conservative councillor Bernard Bateman.

Voting will take place on 5 May - the same day as elections to the new North Yorkshire Council.

The successful candidate will sit on Harrogate Borough Council for just under a year before the authority is scrapped and replaced by the new North Yorkshire Council in April 2023.

As well as competing in the borough council by-election, Green Party's Hannah Katherine Gargett Corlett and Liberal Democrat Chris Knight are also standing for the Wathvale and Bishop Monkton division on the new council.

They were named in a list of 77 candidates competing for 21 seats which will represent the Harrogate district on the new council.

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Labour Party, Green Party and Yorkshire Party have all fielded candidates for this election.

There are also 10 independents in the mix.

The deadline to register to vote for both elections is 14 April – and those who are already on the electoral register should have received a polling card or letter during the last two weeks in March.

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on election day.

Those who are unable to vote in person can apply to vote by post or proxy.

For more information go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/voting-elections/county-elections