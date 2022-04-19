Wathvale by-election: Candidates set out pledges in battle for Harrogate Borough Council seat

Left to right: Green Party's Hannah Corlett, Liberal Democrat Chris Knight and Conservative Sam Green.

The vote follows the resignation of Conservative councillor Bernard Bateman who held the seat since 2016. These are the three candidates, listed alphabetically, who are standing to replace him:

Hannah Corlett, Green Party

Hannah Corlett lives in the village of Melmebry and works as a communications officer for the Leeds and York Partnership Foundation Trust.

She joined the Green Party in 2020 in what she described as a "turning point" in her life.

She said: "I got involved with their activism straight away, fighting Harrogate Spring Water's expansion into Rotary Wood. It opened my eyes to the damage to our planet and the part we play in it, driven by poor ideological policies in the UK and globally.

"I want to see a change in direction that people lead, and I believe we can do this from the ground up with grassroots activism.

"If chosen as an elected representative on Harrogate District Council, even for one year, I will push to make sure funding and support goes to where it's needed.

"I will also ensure decisions consider the environmental impact and the lives of those who live in this area.

"I am passionate about making positive shifts to protect the natural environment and supporting others in this fight. I desire to see changes, and I hope those who want the same will choose Green."

Sam Green, Conservatives

Sam Green is a former Harrogate Grammar School student who owns a financial and real estate company in the town.

He said: "My ambition to be a councillor is not for money, status, or benefits. It simply stems from my desire to help people in whatever way I can to achieve their ambitions, be successful and to hopefully make the world a better place.

"While still a young man (26) and recently married to my wife Maya, I feel that I bring a fresh perspective and energy, balanced by the traditional values I was raised and instilled with, together with proven entrepreneurial skills and people experience.

"As an industrious individual with a proven track record of success in the private sector, my promise to the electorate in Wathvale is simple.

"Local elections are about local issues and if elected, I will serve to the best of my ability to achieve the best possible services and value for money from our council.

"Whilst I will proudly serve as a councillor for all, it will also be my mission to encourage engagement by younger voters and to help address fundamental issues affecting our future generations, such as affordable housing."

Chris Knight, Liberal Democrats

Chris Knight is a semi-retired business consultant. He joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016 and supported the party's Skipton and Ripon parliamentary candidate, Andrew Murday, during the 2019 General Election.

Mr Knight said he is a "passionate believer in strong local representation, as well as collaborative politics at a regional, national and international level."

He also said the sale of Ripon Spa Baths and the troubled construction of the city's new swimming pool are two examples of why change is needed in local government.

He said: "Ripon’s new swimming pool finally opened last month after repeated delays and some £4 million over budget.

"The council has been warned repeatedly that the area has active

ground instability, but went ahead with the development anyway.

"But the whole story gets worse. Harrogate Borough Council have announced that the listed building containing the old pool is going up for sale.

"After getting the old pool onto the community asset register, the independents on Ripon City Council then sat on their hands for the next six months whilst there was a moratorium on the sale.

"Despite their bluster, they failed to come up with a plan which could have retained the building for the benefit of Ripon residents.

"So, thanks to a combination of Ripon Independents and Conservative councillors, a golden opportunity to enhance our lives has been wasted."

The Wathvale ward vote will take place on the same day as elections to the new North Yorkshire Council on 5 May.

The successful by-election candidate will serve one year on Harrogate Borough Council before the authority - along with North Yorkshire County Council and the other six district councils - are scrapped and replaced by the new council in April 2023.

Green Party's Hannah Corlett and Liberal Democrat Chris Knight are also standing for the Wathvale and Bishop Monkton division on the new council.

The deadline to register to vote has passed and those on the electoral register should have received a polling card or letter during the last two weeks in March.

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on election day.

Those who are unable to vote in person can apply to vote by post or proxy.

For more information go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/voting-elections/county-elections