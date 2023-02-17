War in Europe could delay plans to build 1,300 houses on former Ripon Barracks, says councillor

For several years, government housing agency Homes England and the MoD have been developing plans to build 1,300 homes at Ripon Barracks, which has been used by the military since World War 1.

The scheme is called Clotherholme and also includes a new primary school, sports pitches, retail, food and drink units and a 60-bed care home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site consists of Deverell Barracks to the east, Claro Barracks to the west and Laver Banks to the south.

A councillor believes that the war in Europe could delay plans to build 1,300 new houses on the former Ripon Barracks

Deverell Barracks has already been vacated however Claro Barracks is still operational and in use by the Royal Engineers.

Previously, the MoD has said it would close the site in 2019 and 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, Conservative MP Julian Smith published a letter he received from defence minister Alex Chalk that said Claro Barracks will remain in use until late 2026.

Although the letter said that phased work would begin at Deverell Barracks once planning permission has been granted.

‘A changing world’

At a meeting of Ripon City Council this week, council leader Andrew Williams, who is also an independent councillor on North Yorkshire County Council, said the 2026 date is “optimistic” due to a changing geopolitical situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Williams said: “In a changing world since these proposals were first put on table, the world is clearly a more unstable place than when this process started several years ago.

"There is a real risk of proper armed conflict escalating in Europe in a way that several years ago could have seen to be a farcical and ludicrous proposition.

“I suspect the MoD will need to retain part of its estate than it envisaged doing several years ago.

"As a consequence there may still be a need for a barracks in Ripon well beyond 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We remain committed to the disposal of Claro Barracks.

“With the adjacent Deverell Barracks now vacated, it is ready for the planned and phased redevelopment of the combined barracks site at Ripon.”

Planning committee next week

Councillors will meet next Thursday afternoon in Harrogate to make a decision on whether the Ripon Barracks scheme goes ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have been recommended for approval by Harrogate Borough Council case officer Andy Hough in a report.