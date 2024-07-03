Voters in Harrogate and Knaresborough prepare to go to the polls in general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Harrogate and Knaresborough will go to the polls tomorrow to elect the area’s next Member of Parliament.

It’s been a long six weeks with hustings events, door knocking and household letterboxes filled with leaflets.

Pollsters at Electoral Calculus are tipping Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon to win the seat ahead of his Conservative rival Andrew Jones but it could end up being a close race.

Seven candidates will be standing, the most since the constituency was created in 1997.

Will variables such as Reform UK or the two independent candidates influence the result?

Polls will be open from 7am until 10pm and registered voters should have received polling cards with the address of their polling station in the post.

You don’t need to bring your poll card with you but voters must have a valid form of photo ID when voting in person.

Who is standing?

Paul Haslam – Independent

Paul Haslam has been a Bilton local councillor for the last decade. He spent most of that time as a Conservative but quit earlier this year to go independent.

He said: “My key priorities are community engagement, the cost of living, health and well-being, and the environment.”

Andrew Jones – Conservative

Andrew Jones hopes to win his fifth election in a row for the Conservatives after being first elected in 2010.

He said: “Our choice is between a trusted, local candidate who has delivered for our area, or a Liberal Democrat who is on his third seat in five years seat hopping just to get elected.”

Tom Gordon – Liberal Democrat

Tom Gordon is from Knottingley in West Yorkshire and is hoping to win the seat back for the Lib Dems for the first time since the days of Phil Willis.

He said: “It’s clear we are building momentum and local people see us as the key challengers and alternatives to the Conservatives here in Harrogate and Knaresborough.”

Stephen Douglas Metcalfe – Independent

Stephen Douglas Metcalfe is a Christian-based candidate who hopes to spread the word of Jesus through his campaign.

Mr Metcalfe said: “If you are a Christian, don’t be afraid to spread the message of Christ in a hostile environment.”

Shan Oakes – Green Party

Shan Oakes is a well-known environmental campaigner is a current Knaresborough Town Council councillor.

Ms Oakes said: “I’m passionate about rescuing nature from the onslaught it is suffering at the hands of humanity.

"We, the people, need to wake up and insist on a different kind of politics.”

John Swales – Reform UK

John Swales is a Harrogate businessman who stood for Reform UK in a recent council by-election.

Mr Swales said: “We need an MP who will really represent Harrogate and Knaresborough, a real local candidate with life experience and business experience, not a career politician.”

Conrad Whitcroft – Labour

Conrad Whitcroft is a York councillor and is the youngest candidate standing in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Mr Whitcroft said: “Things are changing.