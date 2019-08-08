UCI championships could mean more trouble for Harrogate waste-collection

The UCI Road World Championships could heap further misery on town-centre residents when it comes to their household rubbish being picked up.

Up to 170 waste-collection routes could be impacted by the biking championship set to hit the district next month, councillors were told this week.

The revelations were made during an overview and scrutiny meeting where councillors received an update on upcoming works by the council.

Director of community, Paul Campbell, spoke to councillors about the progress being made on new waste collection routes which have been rolled-out across the district since June.

He said that while 95 per cent of bins are being collected on their appropriate days, a new challenge was looming in the form of the road cycling championships, which will run in Harrogate from September 22 to 29.

“The (UCI) circuit in town encloses a large amount of properties," Mr Campbell told councillors.

"As a result we are going to have to review 170 waste runs across that event."

He said work was currently being undertaken as to whether collection days are moved, cancelled, or whether extra cover would be drafted in to aid pick-ups.

He added that the council was aiming to have a plan in place by the end of August, ahead of the championships kicking off next month.

The wholesale changes to bin collection were brought in to incorporate hundreds of new homes that have been built or are currently being built across the district, as well as to ensure "each round is as efficient as possible".

The changes have led to dozens of complaints from residents around the district, some of whom have had their waste go uncollected for more than six weeks.

Earlier this week, a council spokesperson issued an update on the implementation of the changes.

“The vast majority of the changes have gone without a hitch, but we have had a few issues affecting some collections," the spokesperson said.

“We’re sorry to those residents who are still experiencing delays and thank them for their patience while the new routes bed in.

“We understand what the issues are and are working tirelessly to get the service back to how it should be.”

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter