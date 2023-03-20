Town’s future – Your chance to put your views in our 'Harrogate Advertiser New Council Survey'

The imminent demise of Harrogate Borough Council - and the remainder of district councils across North Yorkshire - offers the potential for millions of pounds worth of savings in the provision of the public services we all rely on.

If that was all the biggest shake-up in local government for 50 years was about in North Yorkshire, it would still be an important moment for the Harrogate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the implications of creating a new unitary authority in Northallerton from April 1 go far beyond that.

Take part in our survey and let us know how you feel about the switch to the new North Yorkshire Council next month.

Which is why we have launched our Harrogate Advertiser New Council Survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To cite only one example, there’s devolution.

Thanks to the creation of a new all-powerful North Yorkshire Council without which devolution is not possible, next year is likely to see the creation of an elected mayor to sit atop the entire county with significant powers and a substantial budget.

It’s all part of the Government’s push for local devolution which has already seen elected mayors for the likes of Manchester, Birmingham and Tees Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right now, such changes may not look like an issue at the top of the average council tax payers' agendas in Harrogate.

But once the dust has settled on local government reorganisation in North Yorkshire and the new era beds in, such matters as an elected mayor and who looks after Harrogate’s Royal Hall, are likely to grow in everyday importance.

The easy-to-answer questions in the Harrogate Advertiser's online survey give residents the chance to get their views across on the matters that really do matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter what the changes ahead in how we are governed at the local level, what our council tax is, how our local services are delivered, the voice of Harrogate must still count.