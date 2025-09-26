Town council set to take control of Knaresborough’s historic market in double devolution deal

A historic North Yorkshire market which has operated for more than 700 years is set to get new managers as part of a so-called double devolution deal.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council has drawn up plans to hand control of the weekly market in Knaresborough to the town council.

The unitary authority took control of the market - which operates under a Royal Charter granted by King Edward II in 1310 - in 2023 after the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s Harrogate and Knaresborough area committee were given an update on the plans at a meeting on Thursday (September 25).

The historic market in Knaresborough, which has operated for more than 700 years, is set to get new managers as part of a so-called double devolution deal

Jon Clubb, the council’s head of parks and grounds, said the authority had announced plans to stop erecting stalls on behalf of traders as part of a harmonisation of its market operations, but this was delayed for six months while talks took place with the town council.

He added: “One of the key things that comes through in Knaresborough’s ambitions is to continue that stall set-up service, albeit through their own contractor.

“Knaresborough are also proposing to set up a market committee and provide some governance around how the market is going to operate, and allow traders and interested parties to speak on how it’s working.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed transfer was welcomed by Knaresborough West councillor Matt Walker, who described it as a “historic opportunity”.

He added: “It will empower Knaresborough to better serve the community and ensure the market remains the heartbeat of our thriving town.”

Councillor Walker noted that this was the first double devolution deal to take place since the formation of North Yorkshire.

He added: “Being first to go through North Yorkshire’s devolution process was always going to be the hardest one to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a shining example of what can be achieved through double devolution and a model that future projects will use across North Yorkshire, I’m sure.

“I feel confident that under local stewardship, Knaresborough market will not just survive, it will thrive.

"This is a logical, sensible, and mutually beneficial proposal.”

Councillor Hannah Gostlow, who represents the Knaresborough East division and like Counciillor Walker is also a Knaresborough town councillor, welcomed the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she added: “But I do feel it needs to be acknowledged that we are shouldering the risk as a smaller council, a smaller entity, and we are still lacking significant information on the market.”

Councillor Chris Aldred, who represents the High Harrogate and Kingsley division, questioned why there were not more double devolution deals coming forward, asking: “Is double devolution dead in the water?”

He added: “I do think that was going to be an advantage of the new council and it hasn’t come to fruition, as have many other things not.

“And I’m sure there’s people out there disappointed, as I am, that it doesn’t seem to be a priority of North Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, council leader Carl Les admitted it was “slow progress”.

He added: “I think at the same time, as you refer to all these pictures of me saying that we’re going to do double-devolution, we also said that we weren’t going to advocate our responsibilities - we’ll be delegating them and it does take time to do that.”

The transfer of the market is due to be discussed by North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee next month.