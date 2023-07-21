Tories by-election losses point to a 'historic result' in Harrogate and Knaresborough in general election claim Lib Dems

A bruising set of results for the Conservative Party saw it lose large majorities to Labour in Selby and Ainsty and the Lib Dems in Somerton and Frome, but narrowly hold on to their Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough, said his party’s win in Somerset showed what he said would be a “historic victory” was possible here as well.

"The Lib Dems overturned a massive Conservative majority of 19,000 in Somerton and Frome with a swing of 29%,” said Mr Gordon.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough, right, with former Lib Dem Leader Tim Farron MP at last week's Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate. (Picture Lib Dems)

"A swing just a fraction of the size to that seen last night in Somerset would see the Liberal Democrats gain Harrogate and Knaresborough from the Conservative Party at the next General Election.”

But, after the Tories narrowly held onto the London seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip previously won by Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the next general election was "not a done deal".

“Westminster’s been acting like the next election is a done deal,” said the Prime Minister.

“The Labour Party has been acting like it’s a done deal.

"The people of Uxbridge just told all of them that it’s not.”

Labour’s success in the North Yorkshire seat of Selby and Ainsty where it overturned a huge Tory majority of 20,137 saw 25-year-old Keir Mather becoming the youngest MP in the House of Commons with 45.96% of votes cast.

For the Conservative Party, Claire Holmes won 34.34% of the votes.

Harrogate Green Party’s Arnold Warneken won 5.13%.

For the Lib Dems, Matt Walker, who represents the Knaresborough West division as a councillor on North Yorkshire Council, received 3.32%.

Professor Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said the results showed evidence of tactical voting by voters weary of the Government.