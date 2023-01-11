Time running out to have say on how much YOU should pay for North Yorkshire police and fire and rescue

Zoë Metcalfe wants to know how much people think should be invested in local policing and fire and rescue services from your council tax bills from April this year.

One of Zoë’s roles, required by law, is to set the police and fire precepts – the amounts dedicated to policing and fire and rescue services in North Yorkshire and York from every household.

Once the consultation is complete, she will then make her proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel in February.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe. Picture: Tony Johnson

The survey – which can be filled in here – closes on Monday January 16.

Commissioner Zoë said: “It is never easy asking for more money, and I know that many individuals and families are facing financial pressures, but our emergency services are also dealing with rising costs as they continue their vital work to keep us all safe.

“This year is particularly challenging as I have to balance the burden on taxpayers and the growing demands for services from our police and fire and rescue services, so it's vital that I hear your views.

“Please go online, take just a few minutes to have your say and I will ensure your views are reflected when decisions are made.”

