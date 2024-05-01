This is everything you need to know ahead of the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority mayoral election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is everything you need to know about the mayoral election on Thursday…

What will the mayor do?

The mayor will lead a new public body called the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority which will receive £750m in funding from central government over 30 years.

The new mayor will have £18m a year to spend and will take charge of the combined authority that will include two councillors each from North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council.

There will be new powers to improve public transport although services will still be delivered by the local authorities.

More money will also be available to support the building of new homes on brownfield land.

The mayor will also be key in developing skills across the region and attracting investment from businesses.

The mayor will be paid £81,300 a year.

Who is standing?

Conservatives – Keane Duncan – a former journalist who is a Malton councillor and is in charge of transport on the council’s decision-making executive

Labour – David Skaith – a Harrogate-born shopkeeper who is chair of the York High Street Forum

Liberal Democrats – Felicity Cunliffe-Lister – a Masham councillor and owner of the Swinton Park Hotel

Green Party – Kevin Foster – a Richmond councillor and former soldier who worked as a civil servant for 30 years

Independent – Keith Tordoff – a former police officer in West Yorkshire and former owner of The Oldest Sweet Shop In The World in Pateley Bridge

Independent – Paul Haslam – aHarrogate councillor and business consultant who quit the Conservatives to stand as an independent.

Where can I vote?

If you’re on the electoral register you should have received a polling card in the post that says which polling station you should attend.

For a full list of polling stations in the Harrogate and Craven area, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2024-04/Situation%20of%20Polling%20Stations%20NYC%20-%20na.pdf

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

You do not need to bring your polling card to vote but you do need ID.

The following forms of ID will be accepted...

- UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued by European Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

- UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country

- Blue Badge

- Older person’s bus pass

- Disabled person’s bus pass

- Oyster 60+ Card

- Freedom Pass

- Identity Card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

- Biometric residence permit

- Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

- National Identity Card issued by an EEA state

- Voter Authority Certificate

When will the winner be announced?

Unlike general elections, the count will not take place overnight so it means you’ll have to wait until Friday before the winner is announced.

This will take place at Harrogate Convention Centre with counting underway from 9am.