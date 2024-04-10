This is everything you need to know ahead of the council by-election taking place in Harrogate tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The by-election is taking place following the resignation of former Liberal Democrat Pat Marsh due to comments she made on social media platform X.

There are five candidates representing the Conservatives, Green Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Reform UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents on the electoral roll must bring photo ID to be able to vote.

Voters in the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division in Harrogate will go to the polls on Thursday, April 11

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10am and are in the following locations...

- St Aelred’s Church Hall

- Woodlands Methodist Church

- Oatlands Community Centre

Ahead of the by-election, each candidate spoke with the Local Democracy Reporting Service to outline their priorities.

John Ennis (Conservative) said: “There are issues with parking in particular around St Aidan’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents around there say it’s a very dangerous situation with people parking right up to the junctions.”

Gilly Charters (Green) said: “People feel happier with active transport.

"The potholes are just ludicrous too and it means some people don’t want to be on bikes. It’s a real concern.

"I’d like to see much slower speeds outside schools.”

Geoff Foxall (Labour) said: “Harrogate has been controlled by Conservatives and Lib Dems for years with little growth or progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour in Harrogate can provide the change that is needed.”

Andrew Timothy (Liberal Democrat) said: “The Conservatives’ record on transport has been really poor.

"We’ve seen how the Station Gateway has got to a point where it now just looks like a face-saving exercise.”

John Swales (Reform UK) said: “I’ve had elderly relatives down at the hospital and paying for parking is a regressive thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know they say it’s to fund the NHS but how much does it need, what are its priorities?”

The last time the division was contested in 2022, Ms Marsh won with 1,350 votes, Conservative John Ennis came second with 910 votes, Labour’s Helen Burke was third with 189 votes.