These are the North Yorkshire candidates battling to replace PFCC Philip Allott after his comments on Sarah Everard murder

The Conservative Party, the Lib Dems and the independents have all revealed their candidates for the North Yorkshire PFCC election to find a replacement for Mr Allott which will take place on November 25.

Mr Allott had only been n the role for less than six months when his tenure became mired in controversy after saying women needed to be more "streetwise" following the murder of Sarah Everard.

His victory in May's PFCC elections saw him taking 83,737 of the first and second-preference votes while runner-up Labour candidate Alison Hume won a total of 53,442 votes.

In a flurry of announcements, the weekend saw the Conservatives Party select Harrogate district councillor Zoe Metcalfe as their PFCC candidate, the Lib Dems stuck with their previous candidate James Barker while former police officer Keith Tordoff MBE confirmed he would be standing again.

The Labour Party is expected to make its choice tonight, Monday but it it is not yet known if their previous candidate Alison Hume is in the frame again.

Conservative candidate Zoe Metcalfe is a councillor representing Ripon on Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council, and also works as project manager for a property company.

Coun Metcalfe said her campaign “will focus on improving safety for women and girls across North Yorkshire, supporting victims of crime and tackling serious and organised crime”.

She said: “I am passionate about making our communities and societies safe, especially for women and girls, on the streets and at home, day and night.

“People living and working across North Yorkshire want to feel safe and have full confidence in their police and fire services.

“I can assure people I will stop at nothing to ensure both services are the best they can possibly be for the benefit of everyone across the county.”

Former police officer Keith Tordoff MBE, who won more than 22,000 votes in May's York and North Yorkshire PFCC election, said, as an independent candidate, he believed residents in the county deserved better after Mr Allott's comments on the murder of Sarah Everard provoked widespread fury.

Mr Tordoff said: "Women, victims of crime, their families and the Police, Fire Services and people of North Yorkshire have been badly let down by the previous commissioner.

"It was only right that the Conservative Commissioner resigned to allow for an election to elect a new commissioner, one who will prioritise responses for crimes against women, hate crime and fight for justice for all victims of crime.

"The Police and Fire Services of North Yorkshire need a Commissioner who will support and highlight the amazing work they do each and every hour of each day.

"With my policing, business and community led background, I will work tirelessly if elected to keep the people living, working or visiting North Yorkshire safe.

Mr Tordoff continued: "The recent brutal murder of Sir David Amess MP in his Southend constituency has raised the question of protecting Members of Parliament.

"I was a police authorised firearms officer who provided personal protection for ministers in Her Majesty's Government during my service.

"I know from that time the ministers I acted as protection for would have opted for living in a world where it should not be necessary to be protected twenty four hours a day.