The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Land Comprising a Field at Stump Cross to Aldborough, Boroughbridge – Outline planning application for the construction of up to 130 dwellings (Class C3), with access, landscaping, sustainable drainage features and associated infrastructure. All matters are reserved except for vehicular access from Chapel Hill 25/02717/OUTMAJ

Asda, Bower Road, Harrogate – Removal of existing two trolley bays and erection of replacement trolley bay in new location 25/03079/FUL

Crescent Lodge, 20 Swan Road, Harrogate – Addition of a two-storey orangery to the rear elevation. Demolition of an existing garden studio/outbuilding and replacement with new double garage. Widening of existing vehicle entrance and provision of additional parking spaces. Replacement and addition of conservation roof lights. Interior alteration works. Removal of existing rear balcony and replacement with Juliette balcony. Alterations to existing fenestration 25/03237/FUL

Crescent Lodge, 20 Swan Road, Harrogate – Listed Building Consent for the addition of a two-storey orangery to the rear elevation. Demolition of an existing garden studio/outbuilding and replacement with new double garage. Widening of existing vehicle entrance and provision of additional parking spaces. Replacement and addition of conservation roof lights. Interior alteration works. Removal of existing rear balcony and replacement with Juliette balcony. Alterations to existing fenestration 25/03238/LB

ATM Adjacent to Telephone Box, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate – Installation of one BT Street Hub Unit and associated advertisement panels on either side of the unit 25/03444/FUL

ATM Adjacent to Telephone Box, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate – Advertisement Consent for two digital 75 inch LCD display screens, one on each side of the Street Hub unit 25/03445/ADV

Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate – Change of use to flexible uses within Use Class E(a), E(b), E(c), Sui Generis (Drinking establishment) and to include E(e) 25/03469/FUL

45 Mornington Crescent, Harrogate – Section 73 application for the Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Drawings) of Planning Permission 25/01965/FUL Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of rear/side extension, installation of new velux to rear and replacement of front windows, to allow for alterations to approved plans 25/03524/DVCON

Land Comprising OS Field 9243, Whinney Lane, Harrogate – Full planning application for the construction of 83 dwellings with associated access, landscaping, engineering operations and other ancillary works HGTZC25/01134/FULMAJ

Land Comprising a Field at Oaker Bank, Killinghall – Erection of stables, tack and store 25/03223 /FUL

4 Applegarth, Old Church Green, Kirk Hammerton – Two storey front porch extension, single storey side extension, existing integral garage altered to form habitable room, insertion of new windows to front elevation, internal and external alterations to create mezzanine floor 25/03460/FUL

7 Church Lane, Knaresborough – Listed Building Consent for the erection of new boundary treatments (part retrospective) (revised scheme) 25/03443/LB

50 Bond End, Knaresborough – Erection of two workshop buildings, including additional sanitary provision 25/03534/FUL

Wensleydale Garage, 10 Leyburn Road, Masham, Ripon – Erection of additional workshop 25/03220/FUL

7 Millgate, Masham, Ripon – Rear/side single-storey ground-floor extension 25/03525/FUL

For more information, head to https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications