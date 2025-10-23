The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Hare House, Main Street, Great Ouseburn – T1 Larch – Remove deadwood only over 20mm in diameter 25/03267/TPO

35 Oatlands Drive, Apley Grange, Harrogate – Section 73 application for the Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings), 21 (flood risk and drainage strategy) and condition 22 (sustainability statement) of planning permission HGT22/04938/FUL – Full planning application for demolition of existing garage and part of existing buildings, alterations and extensions to the existing buildings to increase care home bedrooms from 40 to 60 (Use Class C2), proposed landscaping, site access improvement and associated works. Temporary stationing of nine portacabins 25/02870/DVCON

21 Langcliffe Avenue, Harrogate – This application seeks consent for the removal of the existing mix of timber and uPVC windows to the property and their replacement with new timber conservation flush casement windows, finished in RAL 9003 Signal White. The proposal includes the replacement of all windows to the main house, with the exception of the existing porch, which will remain unaltered. The turret windows will be reinstated as traditional timber sliding sash windows, also finished in RAL 9003 Signal White, to match the remainder of the scheme. In addition to the window works, the application proposes the removal of the existing uPVC lean-to extension to the kitchen. In its place, new timber glazed doors will be introduced 25/03241/FUL

69 St Marys Walk, Harrogate – Section 73 application for Variation of Condition 2 (approved drawings) of Planning Permission 21/03752/FUL Proposed replacement garage and new detached garden room 25/03265/DVCON

18 East Park Road, Harrogate – Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single storey rear extension and inclusion of a rear elevation roof light 25/03288/FUL

The Farm House, 2 Hawthorn Place, Harrogate – Reserved matters application seeking approval of access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale, for the construction of 30 dwellings, with all associated engineering operations and works, in relation to outline planning consent 25/03298/REMMAJ

12 Norfolk Road, Harrogate – Proposed single storey rear extension, overhang projection to existing single storey roof, alterations to existing fenestration 25/03302/FUL

6 Somerset Road, Harrogate – Refurbishment, extension and reconfiguration of the property, including increased ridge height and reworked roof form to provide second floor accommodation, with front and rear rooflights, replacement fenestration, front dormer extension, demolition of existing single storey side and rear extensions and replacement with a single storey side and rear wrap around extension with rooflights 25/03384/FUL

Sloethorne, Main Street, Little Ouseburn – Replacement front porch, new gate and wall, new timber windows and external doors, internal remodelling and new lean to roof to rear with roof lights 25/03324/FUL

Grafton Manor, Limebar Lane, Marton Cum Grafton – Installation of solar panels on 3 roof slopes of the property 25/03359/FUL

19 Westfield Road, Tockwith – Conversion of agricultural building and outbuildings to a dwelling. Demolition of outbuilding 25/02170/FUL

Skewkirk Hall, Ness Lane,Tockwith – Construction of a greenhouse within the garden 25/02757/FUL

Land Comprising Field At 426861 and 453375, Pot Bank, Beckwithshaw – Full Planning Application for the realignment and enlargement of Pot Bank roundabout with associated works 25/03390/FUL

Land Comprising Field West Of Limebar Cottage, Limebar Lane, Marton Cum Grafton – Section 73 application for alterations to permitted garage comprising repositioned staircase, fenestration changes and siting of solar panels to rear roof only and two no. air source heat pumps through the variation of condition 2 of planning permission ZC24/00769/FUL which permitted the erection of a dwelling with solar panels, garage with first floor office, detached sun room, various landscaping works including drive and felling of trees, installation of air source heat pump 25/02645/DVCON

Fearby Top, Kell Bank To Fearby Cross, Ripon – Demolition of existing garden stores and proposed single storey rear extension 25/02877/FUL

The Old Granary, Angram Road, Long Marston – Demolition of existing conservatory and porch. Extensions to dwelling including single storey side extension, new porch, converted barn alterations and refurbishment, single storey rear extension and alterations to existing access gates. Works to trees and removal of temporary building 25/03305/FUL

1 Langcliffe Avenue, Harrogate – Proposed two-storey rear extension, single-storey side extension and alterations to fenestration 25/03401/FUL

Arville Works, Prospect Road, Harrogate – Section 73 application for the Variation of Conditions 1 and 3 in respect of the site plan of outline planning permission 25/02695/DVCMAJ (subsequent to ZC22/04392/OUTMAJ) for residential development of 12 houses with layout considered and existing building demolished 25/03388/DVCMAJ

12 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate – Replacement of all existing single-glazed white timber sash windows with white double-glazed casement windows 25/03240/FUL Roecliffe Church Of England Primary School, Roecliffe – Listed Building Consent for the installation of new perimeter fencing to Roecliffe Church of England Primary School 25/03260/LB 39 West Cliffe Grove, Harrogate – Two storey extension. Single storey side extension 25/03328/FUL

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications