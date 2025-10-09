The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Castlestead, Bewerley, Pateley Bridge – Erection of summer house 25/03227/FUL

Springfield Farm Business Park, Cold Cotes Road, Felliscliffe – Full planning permission for the change of use of Unit 2 at the existing Springfield Farm Business Park from Uses E(g), B2/B8 to a dog day care centre (Sui Generis). External alterations including new fencing and bin store 25/03031/FUL

Mitre House, North Park Road, Harrogate – Prior Notification for the change of use from use Class E (commercial, business and service) to form one Class C3 (dwelling house) 25/03245/PCBSR

A total of five planning applications were submitted to North Yorkshire Council last week (week commencing September 29) from across the Harrogate district

Land Comprising Field At 427321 454903, Oaker Bank, Killinghall – Erection of detached garage 25/03226/FUL

Sandholme, Middlesmoor – Installation of an air source heat pump to the south elevation of the property 25/02281/FUL

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications