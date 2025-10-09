The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2025, 13:18 BST
These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Castlestead, Bewerley, Pateley Bridge – Erection of summer house 25/03227/FUL

Springfield Farm Business Park, Cold Cotes Road, Felliscliffe – Full planning permission for the change of use of Unit 2 at the existing Springfield Farm Business Park from Uses E(g), B2/B8 to a dog day care centre (Sui Generis). External alterations including new fencing and bin store 25/03031/FUL

Mitre House, North Park Road, Harrogate – Prior Notification for the change of use from use Class E (commercial, business and service) to form one Class C3 (dwelling house) 25/03245/PCBSR

Land Comprising Field At 427321 454903, Oaker Bank, Killinghall – Erection of detached garage 25/03226/FUL

Sandholme, Middlesmoor – Installation of an air source heat pump to the south elevation of the property 25/02281/FUL

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications

