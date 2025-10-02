The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Spring House Farm, Rudding Lane, North Rigton – Change of use of land from equestrian to dog day care and erection of associated buildings and infrastructure 25/02258 /FUL

68 Cornwall Road, Harrogate – Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of one replacement self-build dwelling, felling of one Cherry Tree, associated external works 25/02501/FUL

Grafton Manor, Limebar Lane, Marton Cum Grafton – Conversion of garage to residential annexe accommodation 25/03105/FUL

A total of 13 planning applications were submitted to North Yorkshire Council last week (week commencing September 22) from across the Harrogate district

The Alexandra, 10 Prospect Place, Harrogate – Conversion of upper floors to a hotel (use class C1), ancillary to public house use. Proposed minor external alterations to include replacement of window with door, three new windows and installation of dormer grille on inner roof slope as terminus for existing kitchen extract system 25/03084/FUL

4 Kirkby Road, Ripon – Listed building consent for the proposed renovation and replacement of windows to the front elevation. Proposed renewal of render finish to front and side elevations 25/03186 /LB

The Paddock, Main Street, Little Ouseburn – Removal of car port, stores, utility and conservatory from side elevation (west elevation). Addition of side extension forming new garage with accommodation above (east elevation). Creation of first floor with dormer windows and increase roof height to create living accommodation. Installation of new solar panels to south and east elevations. Internal ground floor alterations. External works forming new entrance boundary wall, extended driveway and hard standing patio areas and removal of four conifer trees from front curtilage 25 /03211/FUL

The Green, Nun Monkton – Addition of two traditional dormers to the rear roof of the existing house 25 /03092/FUL

20 Mallard Walk, Boroughbridge – Works to one Cherry Tree (T1) Height reduction from 8m to 5m as part of Tree Preservation Order 49/1994 25/03076/TPO

Bewerley Castlestead – Erection of two storey extension. Alterations to existing roof including increased height and conversion of loft space. Internal alterations to form home office 25/03171/FUL

19 Granville Road, Harrogate – Minor remedial works to existing store and office, including rebuilding the store’s front wall with existing brickwork and installation of conservation rooflights 25/03098 /FUL

19 Westfield Road, Tockwith – Conversion of agricultural building and outbuildings to a dwelling. Demolition of outbuilding 25 /02170/FUL

St James Square, York Road, Boroughbridge – Listed Building Consent for the Replacement of rear elevation window with external door, providing step-free access and additional fire escape to a Grade II Listed Building (now offices) 25 /03213/LB

Cattal Bridge, Cattal Moor Lane, Cattal – Listed building consent for the rebuilding of parapet to the southwest of the bridge with new and existing stone and displaced stones to be removed and replaced in original positions, new stone to match existing and motar 25/03154 /LB

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications