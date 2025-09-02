The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Tessymans Cottage, New Lane, Nun Monkton – Proposed single storey rear extension 25/02677/FUL

Darley Mill, Darley Carr, Darley – Replacement main access bridge over Darley Beck, additional landscaping works to allow for remodelling of the compensatory water storage on the site and formation of new trackway 25/01587/FUL

Asda, Bower Road, Harrogate – Redecoration of high level cladding on existing store 25/02763/FUL

North Lodge, North Street, Ripon – Retrospective application for the erection of two car ports and a domestic outbuilding 25/02627/FUL

Willow Hill Farm, Smithy Lane, Denton – Listed Building Consent for the extension of existing dwelling and conversion of neighbouring barns to create additional accommodation. Formalising of parking area, installation of air source heat pump and erection of steps and walls 25/02796/LB

94 Duchy Road, Harrogate – Proposed two storey lean-to extension in addition to existing ground floor kitchen window opening to north elevation enlarged, existing single glazed timber frame windows to be replaced and internal alterations to ground and first floor layouts 25/02199/FUL

6 Abbey Lodge, Abbey Road, Knaresborough – Internal refurbishment of the existing dwelling, alterations to the external appearance through the replacement and reconfiguration of windows and doors and composite cladding to selected external elevations, relocation of the main entrance and external landscaping and garden 25/02713/FUL

72 Dragon Parade, Harrogate – Cellar conversion including cladding of existing cellar and digging out and converting two new chambers under the sitting and dining rooms to form additional living accommodation. Formation of light-well to front elevation, installation of windows and erection of railings 25/02580/FUL

Norwood Bottom Hall, Norwood – Utility room extension, alterations to fenestration, flue, steps, internal alterations and erection of ancillary building 25/02708/FUL

Norwood Bottom Hall, Norwood – Listed Building Consent for utility room extension, alterations to fenestration, flue, steps, internal alterations and erection of ancillary building 25/02709/LB

1 Parliament Street, Harrogate –Listed Building Consent to improve fire protection. Works to include retention of four sets of doors at first floor level to the Imperial Room and alter to ensure fire compliant 25/01786/LB

The Mews, 29 York Place, Harrogate – Listed Building Consent for the proposed reroofing of property 25/02503/LB

84 High Street, Knaresborough – Redevelopment of the ground floor shop including a new shop front along with internal alterations and the refurbishment of the residential unit in the upper floors including the creation of a new separate access 25/02491/FUL

1 St Marygate, Ripon – Listed building consent for replacement of two rotten wooden sash windows at the front. To be replaced with sash UPV the same as already there 25/02180/LB

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications