The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Prospect Farm, Penny Pot Lane to Central House Farm, Hampsthwaite – Erection of farm workers dwelling 25/02005/FUL

20 Mount Parade, Harrogate – Erection of rear conservatory 25/02526/FUL

21 Belgrave Crescent, Harrogate – Erection of gates to front boundary and erection of ramp and railings 25/02408/FUL

32 Leeds Road, Harrogate – Change of use from store to wine bar to the rear of Ake & Humphris wine shop. Raised and level seating areas outside the shop and wine bar with retractable awnings, raised planters and fencing to the perimeter 25/02119/FUL

88 Duchy Road, Harrogate – Proposed external and internal alterations to existing coach house to be used for ancillary purposes, erection of glazed canopy and landscaping of existing garden 25/02448/FUL

The Majestic Hotel, Springfield Avenue, Harrogate – Installation of 3no. antennas, following the removal of 3no. existing antennas, relocation of 3no. existing antennas and multiple new steelwork support structures/platforms to accommodate works along with associated upgrade works 25/02358/FUL

5 York Place, Knaresborough – Listed building consent for the replacement of existing non-illuminated gable and hanging sign to No 3 York Place. Replacement of nonilluminated hanging sign and illuminated lettering to Nos 5-7 York Place. Provision of 1 No new non-illuminated hanging sign to No 9 York Place 25/02493/LB

Byards Lodge, Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough – Listed Building Consent for the proposed partial conversion of basement to form 2 habitable rooms and staircase access from upper storey and replacement of window within basement 25/02153/LB

Conyngham Hall, Bond End, Knaresborough – Relocation of exposed gas pipework below ground, installation of a timber enclosure to relocated gas regulator and valves. Retrospective installation of 2no underground LPG tanks with exposed green lids, 2no LPG boilers and flues 25/02261/LB

Conyngham Hall, Bond End, Knaresborough – Relocation of exposed gas pipework below ground, installation of a timber enclosure to relocated gas regulator and valves. Retrospective installation of 2no underground LPG tanks with exposed green lids, 2no LPG boilers and flues 25/02260/FUL

The Board Inn, 3 High Street, Knaresborough – Conversion, extension and alteration of a former public house to form a public house, 3no. dwellinghouses and 5no. flats 25/02088/FUL

Brookhouse Farm Cottage, High Street, Markington – Listed Building Consent for the variation to location and character of internal opening between Kitchen and Dining Room. Replacement of 2no. roof trusses to the east side-wing 25/02495/LB

2 Hutton Bank, Ripon – Section 73 application to allow for Photovoltaic Panels on all dwellings, amended first floor window sill heights, corrections to boundary with commercial site and change of levels to Plots 8 & 9 through the variation of condition 2 (approved drawings) of Section 73 permission ZC24/02123/DVCMAJ in respect of the reserved matters permission 21/02991/REMMAJ for the erection of 37 dwellings with details of appearance, landscaping and scale considered together with the creation of serviced employment plots (Use Class E(g)(iii) formerly B1c) pursuant to outline planning permission 18/04504/OUTMAJ 25/02504/DVCMAJ

20 Fishergate, Ripon – Improvement to the existing retail store, including alterations to access steps, creation of lowered courtyard with retaining wall and railings, application of render and timber-effect cladding to west elevation, erection of bin-store, changes to fenestration and installation of canopy 25/02421/LB

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications