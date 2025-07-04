The latest planning applications submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Harrogate district.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5 Shortsill Lane, Coneythorpe – Timber summer house/shed 25/01713/FUL

Harewell View, Harewell Close, Glasshouses – Demolition of porch, Erection of replacement porch, erection of single storey side extension to form garage and Erection of glazed canopy to rear 25/01842/FUL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Dragon Parade, Harrogate – Alterations to existing HMO to include an additional bedroom and bathroom creating an 8 bed HMO 25/01519/FUL

A total of 19 planning applications have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council this week (W/C July 30) from across the Harrogate district

6 Royal Parade, Harrogate – Section 73 application for variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permissions referenced 22/02231/FUL – Change of use of second and third floor offices and fourth floor residential accommodation to form holiday accommodation to second, third and fourth floors, in association with The Old Bell public house 25/01640/DVCON

Albert House, Belford Road, Harrogate – Alterations to change two flats to single dwelling. Works include the removal of side door to replace with window, rear extension, addition of rooflights, additional front fence and replacement of windows with wood effect upvc 25/01664/FUL

14 Regent Parade, Harrogate – Variation of Condition 2 (Approved Drawings) of Application HGT23/01203/FUL (Change of use from class E offices to form a dwelling house C3). Date of Decision 23.08.2023 25/01737/DVCON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Winter Gardens, Parliament Street, Harrogate – Listed Building Consent for additional guarding to historic staircase (revised scheme) 25/01825/LB

2 Royal Parade, Harrogate – Change of Use from Spa and Beauty Salon (Sui Generis) to Cafe/Restaurant Use (Class E (b)) and an External Seating Area 25/01900/FUL

22 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate – External alterations to No. 15 to No. 24 and the subdvision of existing residential apartments to create of two additional apartments within No. 22 Montpellier Parade 25/01901/FUL

7 Promenade Square, Harrogate – Listed building consent for the replacement of rear kitchen door and dining room French doors, replacement of two casement windows serving the flat roof kitchen addition with timber flush casements; formation of an opening between the kitchen and dining room to provide a larger living space; formation of an opening between two bedrooms so that they can be used as a bedroom and dressing room/suite 25/01910/LB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 Wordsworth Crescent, Harrogate – Formation of a rear roof terrace with associated landscape works; and alterations to fenestration including new French doors to dining room and 2no conservation rooflights to bedroom 25/01911/FUL

Hawthorne House, 41 Rutland Drive, Harrogate – Section 73 application for variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to remove the basement level and redistribute proposed to ground, first and second floors to include increase in footprint of proposed dwelling, amendments to elevations and addition of single storey extension to west elevation. Garage to be amended to include re-design of garage and addition of wall and pergola to west elevation. Removal of conditions 3, 4 and 5 (BNG) due to self-build exemption of planning permission HGTZC24/03590/FUL – Construction of detached dwelling and garage 25/01913/DVCON

12 Stray Walk, Harrogate – Remove existing band of white render at the base of the walls and re-render but to 3 courses of brick higher 25/02013/FUL

47 West End Avenue, Harrogate – Erection of balcony with balustrade and steps to the garden to service the installation of double glazed doors to ground floor of the rear elevation 25/02015/FUL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Car Park, Abbey Road, Knaresborough – Installation of 1.no rapid electric vehicle charger together with ancillary electrical equipment to serve 2.no EV charging bays and the Installation of a pay and display unit 25/01751/FUL

Car Park, Abbey Road, Knaresborough – Display of 1 no. small pole-mounted non-illuminated sign to state “EV Charging” with “Zest” company logo 25/01752/ADV

Masham Church Of England Primary School, Market Place, Masham – Listed building consent application for works to address safeguarding and structural concerns and meet the standards set out in the DfE’s Technical Annex 2B and Secured by Design (SBD) guidance. Works to include all existing fencing and gates with the exception of the original wrought iron fencing and gates to Millgate to be taken down and removed from site. Installation of a 2.7m high powder-coated welded mesh fencing system with matching gates to the north and east boundaries. Installation of 1.8m high inner welded mesh fence and gate will be installed behind the existing listed wrought iron boundary along Millgate. Replacement of main pedestrian gate will be replaced with a 1.8m welded mesh gate and side panel, fitted with a maglock and Paxton (or similar) video intercom system 25/01794/LB

Alderbrook Cottage, Moor End To Mill Syke, Nun Monkton – Proposed Erection of Single Storey Side Extension, Front Porch Extension, Boiler House and Lawnmower Shed 25/02055/FUL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 Market Place, Ripon – Listed Replace Consent application to replace the external signage to the front elevation 25/01763/LB

For more information, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/view-and-comment-planning-applications