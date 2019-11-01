The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council week ending November 1.

HARROGATE

Approval of details required under condition nine (Acoustic Report), 12 (Materials) 13 (Samples) of Planning Permission 18/01594/FULMAJ – demolition of two workshops, conversion of two workshops into nine dwellings, and building of five additional dwellings, including parking provisions and various tree works, at Former Lancashire Fittings Premises, Devonshire Lane, Harrogate HG1 4AF.

HARROGATE

Outline permission for the building of one new dwelling with all matters reserved, at 38 St Johns Grove, Harrogate HG1 3AH.

Change of use from guest house (Use class C1) to HMO (Use class C4), at Wynnstay House, 60 Franklin Road, Harrogate HG1 5EE.

Crown thinning of previously pollarded and thinned 13 common lime within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 49 Rutland Drive, Harrogate HG1 2NX.

Repair to stain glass windows and installation of replacement windows to one new flat, at Flat 1, 84 Duchy Road, Harrogate HG1 2HA.

Building of single storey extension to create wraparound and alteration to roof pitch, at 12 Dorset Crescent, Harrogate HG1 2LU.

Approval of details required under conditions four (Materials) and eight (Electric Vehicle charging) of Planning Permission 19/01646/FUL – demolition of garage and building of a dwelling. Refer to attached elevations (SK08e) Walls Marshalls Cromwell Rustic Stone Cedar vertical cladding Windows UPVC (dark grey) Roof Fibre cement slates Fascias and soffits UPVC (dark grey) Rainwater goods UPVC (dark grey) Condition eight (EVC) Refer to attached plans (SK07e), at 113 Wetherby Road, Harrogate HG2 7SH.

Crown lift (to four metres) of one new oak within Tree Preservation Order 02/1982, at 28 Hookstone Drive, Harrogate HG2 8PP.

Demolition and replacement of porch, and installation of two new dormer windows, at 58 Almsford Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8HE.

Crown Lift (to three metres) of two new oak and one new silver birch, with crown lift (to three metres) and lateral reduction (to give two metres clearance) of further two new oak within Tree Preservation Area 39/2004, at 11 Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate HG2 8HJ.

Conversion of two flats into one dwelling, at 49A & B Hookstone Road, Harrogate HG2 8BT.

Demolition of two storey rear extension and building of one dwelling including new access, at 11 Firs Drive, Harrogate HG2 9HB.

Conversion of commercial office and storage to residential use, building of dormer extension and alterations to fenestration, at 406 Bilton Lane, Harrogate HG1 4DH.

Felling of two new beech and replant within Tree Preservation Order 08/2012, on land comprising of a field at 428942 453162 Lady Lane, Lund House Green, North Yorkshire.

Certificate of lawfulness for building of garden room and building of single storey side extension, at 1 Waverley

Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8BA.

Pollarding of one new willow by four to five metres below previous pollarding cuts and felling of one new gleditsia within Tree Preservation Order 19/1990, at 16 Hornbeam Crescent, Harrogate HG2 8QA.

Felling of one new whitebeam within Tree Preservation Order 02/1981, at 1 Innisfree Close, Harrogate HG2 8PL.

Crown reduction (by 0.5 to one metre) of one beech tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at 14 St James Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HT.

Building of single storey extension, installation of four new dormer windows alterations to fenestration, at Heriot Lodge, 13 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate HG2 8JT.

Lateral reduction and selective pruning of one sycamore (T1) within TPO 17/1997, at 1 St James Drive, Harrogate HG2 8HT.

Lateral reduction (by two metres) of one new cypress tree within Harrogate Conservation Area, at The Coach House, (Rear Of 20) Queens Road, Harrogate HG2 0HB.

Felling of one damson tree and one pear tree within Bishop Monkton Conservation Area, at Fern House, Boroughbridge Road, Bishop Monkton, Harrogate HG3 3QN.

Alterations to fenestration to rear (south) elevation, at The Granary, Grange Farm, Harrogate HG3 2AL.

Approval of details required under conditions six and ten (surface water drainage) and nine (sewer stand-off) of Planning Permission 16/02767/OUT – outline application for building of two dwellings with all matters reserved (Site Area 0.36ha), at Southfield Farm, Darley, Harrogate HG3 2PR.

Formation of access road to Horsemans Well, at Horsemans Well, Long Lane, Felliscliffe, Harrogate HG3 2LU.

Removal of condition one (ancillary buildings) of planning permission 81/20386/FUL and Condition three (ancillary buildings) of planning permission 82/00090/REM to allow The Barn to be used as an independent dwelling, installation of fencing, posts and gates, formation of hardstanding and widening of vehicular access – Resubmission, at Horsemans Well, Long Lane, Felliscliffe, Harrogate HG3 2LU.

Non-material amendment to allow relocation of dormer window of Planning Permission 18/05025/FUL – conversion of loft into habitable accommodation including the installation of dormers and roof light, at Anglers Lodge, Clive Road, Spofforth, Harrogate HG3 1AT.

Certificate of lawfulness for an existing use of land between the house and road as a domestic garden, at Barn Known As The Granary, Walton Head House, Walton Head Lane, Kirkby Overblow, Harrogate HG3 1HG.

Knaresborough

Variation of condition two (approved drawings) to permit alterations to the building elevations in accordance with a revised set of drawings of planning permission 19/00892/FUL – demolition of existing dwelling and building of new dwelling with integral garage, landscaping to front and rear, at Little Runswick, Spitalcroft, Knaresborough HG5 8JB.

Listed Building Consent for the replacement entrance door and replacement of barred gate with a door, at 34 Market Place, Knaresborough HG5 8AG.

Non-material amendment to allow rearrangement of house types of Planning Permission 17/05491/REMMAJReserved matters application (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) for building of 600 dwellings including laying out of open space, landscaping and access roads, approved under outline planning permission Ref 13/00535/EIAMAJ, at Manse Farm, Knaresborough.

Ouseburn

Felling of one new cedar tree within Great Ouseburn Conservation Area, at Rosehurst Main Street, Great Ouseburn YO26 9RE.

Building of one new dwelling and garage with associated access and hard/soft landscaping, on land West Of The Barn, Grafton Manor, Marton Cum Grafton YO51 9QJ.

Pately Bridge and nidderdale moors

Conversion of outbuilding to create domestic annex/holiday cottage, at Rawsnook, Panorama Walk, Pateley Bridge, Harrogate HG3 5NX.

Building of single storey extension, at 3 Mill Cottages, Mill Lane, Pateley Bridge HG3 5BA.

Variation of condition six (windows) to allow staining of wooden window frames of planning permission 18/02928/FUL – conversion of two dwellings to form three apartments and one dwelling to include building of two storey and first floor extensions, alterations to fenestration and demolition of conservatory – resubmission, at Chews Cottage, Old Church Lane, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LX.

ripon

Formation of timber clad structure around fume extract; Formation of children play equipment, planter boxes and landscape works; repainting of building in an alternative colour and associated refurbishment works, at 61 Harrogate Road, Ripon HG4 1ST.

Alteration to south west entrance including removal of stone in-fill and formation of frameless structural glazing and formation of stone steps, at St Wilfrids Church, Coltsgate Hill, Ripon HG4 2AB.

Retrospective application for formation of dormer, at 11 Skellbank, Ripon Yorkshire HG4 2PT.

Felling of one new horse chestnut tree within Bishopton Conservation Area, at 8 Bishopton, Ripon HG4 2QL.

Felling of eight new conifer trees within Ripon Conservation Area, at Prospect House, 54 Palace Road, Ripon HG4 1HA.

Display of one new freestanding internally illuminated totem sign at entrance to site, on land comprising a field At 431797 471580 Rotary Way, Ripon.

Crown lift to 5.2m away from roadside street light; crown reduction of east side of crown by two metres and installation of non-invasive bracing system in upper canopy extending from eastern leader to centre of one beech within Ripon Conservation Area, at 43 The Red House, 41 Palace Road, Ripon HG4 1FA.

Non-material amendment to allow for change of garage door cladding from vertical to horizontal boarding of planning permission 19/00360/FUL – building of detached garage, at Woodbridge Priest Lane, Ripon HG4 1LS.

Prior notification for building of agricultural building, at Cross Hills, Grantley, Ripon HG4 3PU.