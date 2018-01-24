The collapse of Carillion and what does it mean for Harrogate?

The delivery of housing and public sector projects within the district has so far remained unaffected by the collapse of national construction firm Carillion.

Both Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council say they were currently ‘unaware of any impact’ on the delivery of projects across the district.

Galliford Try, parent company of housing developer Linden Homes, has confirmed it will lose between £30 and £40 million due to a venture with Carillion in Scotland. It has planning approval for sites in Harrogate, including 84 homes in Boroughbridge.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Coun Rebecca Burnett, says that dialogue between the council and developers has flagged no concerns over delivery.

She said: “It’s never good to see the collapse of a nationally significant business, particularly when it creates significant risks for the delivery of large scale development projects and for other businesses in its supply chain.

“Fortunately we have not yet been made aware of any specific impacts on the delivery of local housing schemes at this stage.”

While no contracts appear to have been directly held by the county council it continues to investigate if suppliers will be affected. However at the time of producing this article no cases had yet been identified.