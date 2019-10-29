Temporary cremator to be installed at cemetery

A new temporary cremator will be installed at Stonegate Cemetery as part of a major operation to replace the current, ageing facilities.

Plans for the temporary cremator and associated works to replace the current units were lodged with the council earlier this month, and come a month after the authority's cabinet approved the plans to carry out the replacement.

Coun Andy Paraskos, whose environment, waste reduction and recycling portfolio covers operations at the cemetery, said the replacements couldn't be "put off any longer".

"The replacement of the cremators is something that needs to be done," he said.

"It's not something we can put off any longer, and it makes sure the service continues in the future."

Harrogate Borough Council said earlier this year the work to replace the two cremators will begin in July next year.

Councillors were presented with multiple options on how to replace the equipment last year, quickly agreeing with the reporting officers’ recommended method of removing the cremators whole from the site in one operation.

Despite not being the cheapest option, it was the quickest, with councillors voting in favour of it.

It is expected to take roughly 23-weeks to complete.

The council also said that during this time there may be minor disruptions to the crematorium but it will not be closed for a significant period.

Last year the authority approved a plan to stream services at the cemetery and crematorium live on the internet for people who cannot make it in person to pay their respects to a loved one.

