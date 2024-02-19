Talented Harrogate artist links up with award-winning HECK! sausages for their first national book of recipes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graphic designer and digital artist Lizzie Anthony first started working with HECK! back in 2022, when she was commissioned to design a mural inspired by the popular Bedale-based sausage company.

The family-run North Yorkshire firm then asked Lizzie to come up with stunning graphics to bring their first-ever recipe book to life.

After seeing her illustrations take the limelight at an event at Waterstones in London Piccadilly, Lizzie said: “I had great fun with the original mural and hope it represents the personality of the family.

At book launch at at Waterstones in London - Harrogate-based artist Lizzie Anthony first started working with North Yorkshire-based sausage company HECK! in 2022. (Picture contributed)

"I wanted to create their journey from the farm, where it all began, to the factory, depicting the HECK! entourage along the way, and it was really exciting to design more illustrations for the new book.”

The new book – called HECK! Recipes You Can Swear By – includes 30 of HECK!’s most searched recipes, as well as 30 brand new ones written especially for them by Sophie Godwin and Adam Bush; experienced writers and chefs who bring great flavour and fun twists to traditional classics and modern favourites.

In the past, Lizzie’s memorable designs have been featured in HECK!’s national advertising campaigns and at major food shows across the country.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, the entire HECK! range is gluten free and they offer pork, beef, lower fat chicken and meat-free options.