Tadcaster bus station set to benefit from £500,000 refurbishment in bid to increase footfall in town

A £500,000 scheme to refurbish the gateway to Tadcaster and encourage more visitors to stay and support businesses in the town is due to begin next month.

The project will see the bus station improved and public conveniences updated.

Visitor information and real-time bus information will also be added to the area and, as part of the upgrade to the toilets, a Changing Places facility will be added making them accessible to people of all disabilities.

The North Yorkshire Council project is looking to make the town more welcoming for visitors, encourage them to explore Tadcaster, and spend longer there increasing footfall.

Local people were also keen to see the bus station facilities improved.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open for business, Councillor Mark Crane, said: “The bus station and the surrounding area needs a complete refresh to be a welcoming place for our visitors and residents.

"It will further compliment the works previously undertaken by the former Selby District Council a few years ago.

“We hope that will then lead to more footfall in the town centre and bring a welcome boost for the shops and local businesses.”

Included in the scheme is the renovation of the Tadkebab fast food building and a deep clean to the area.

Councillor Kirsty Poskitt, who represents the Tadcaster division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “The bus station improvements are long overdue and very welcome.

"This area of the town is well used and the entryway for many people to Tadcaster.

“We’ve listened to the community and made sure that the changes are beneficial to all.

"The new toilet facilities and real-time bus information will both have a positive impact on those that use the area.”

The project is being managed by Align, the council’s multi-disciplinary building design consultancy, whose architects, building surveyors and engineers have all contributed to the station’s prospective upgrades.

Architectural technologist at Align, Jonathan Glew, said: “We’re delighted to be overseeing this exciting project, working alongside our council colleagues, and I’m sure it will make a positive difference to those living and visiting Tadcaster.

“We are passionate about quality construction and design.

"We hope these renovations will help encourage more people to spend time in the town and enjoy everything it has to offer.”

The proposed works include a small extension to an existing building to incorporate equipment to meet the needs of the Changing Places facility, replacing the existing toilet pod with a new unit, and upgrading facilities for the business tenant.

The building’s structure will also be fully renovated, the bus canopy renewed and the path will be widened and a lighting column relocated.

Stonework will be pressure-washed and graffiti removed.

The scheme starts on December 2 and is due to take four months.