Tackling climate change among Harrogate council's greatest priorities, leader says

The leader of Harrogate Borough Council has announced that tackling climate change will be the authority's biggest priority over the coming year.

Coun Richard Cooper made the statement as he put forward an unchanged cabinet team at the annual mayoral meeting on Monday evening.

Highlighting the "important year ahead of us", Coun Cooper said implementing the council's climate change strategy would be a key focus of the authority over the coming 12 months.

Coun Cooper conceded that the authority was "one of the smallest cogs" in tackling the "priority (that) is climate change", adding: “The greatest of these priorities dwarfs what Harrogate Borough Council can do alone".

However, a "need to ensure" that addressing climate change was a "growing movement" country-wide was behind the issue's prioritisation by the local authority.

Coun Cooper said the commitment would see the council push ahead with its climate change strategy, which was adopted at April's full meeting of council.

Among the actions outlined in the strategy is free parking for electric vehicles, solar powered lighting in council facilities like car parks, more electric vehicle charging points and a ‘tree for every child’ school planting scheme.

The strategy also aims to cut the council’s carbon emissions by at least 2.7 per cent every year, in line with national public sector carbon reduction targets.

Coun Cooper added that while every cabinet portfolio had responsibilities in the carbon reduction program, member for sustainable transport Phil Ireland would be the overall head of the council's plans to reduce emissions.

In announcing that the make-up of the council's cabinet would remain the same, Coun Cooper praised members for their team work.

“This cabinet has been a great team and I thank everyone of them for their camaraderie, professionalism, and outstanding team work,” he said.

In finishing his address, Coun Cooper added: "Our promise is for this Borough to have the facilities and services that you expect and deserve".

The unchanged cabinet will once again include Graham Swift (deputy leader and member for resources, enterprise and economic development), Rebecca Burnett (planning), Phil Ireland (sustainable transport), Mike Chambers (housing and safer communities), Andy Paraskos (environment, waste reducation and recycling), and Stanley Lumley (culture, tourism and sport).

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter