Supermarket giant set to open doors to new store in Knaresborough

A ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of a new supermarket in Knaresborough is set to be held.

The doors to the new branch of Lidl on Chain Lane will be opened up to customers next Thursday (August, 30) at 8am. The company's plans for the site initially began to take shape in 2015, following the closure of the Co-op, and the new store will replace the existing York Road branch.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK, which will see it open up to 50 new stores annually. The company says the single storey store includes an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles, along with improvements in the welfare facilities for store employees.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Graham Burr, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in improving our Lidl store in Knaresborough. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community once again.”

Customers will be able to sample products throughout the opening day, and the first week of the opening will see offers on select products.