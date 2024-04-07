Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Swales describes himself as one of Thatcher’s children but says that nationally and locally the Conservatives have lost their way.

He says Reform is winning over disenfranchised Tory voters “like there’s no tomorrow”.

He added: “They are not Conservatives, they are following a globalist agenda around United Nations development goals.

"We’ve been bombarded with covid lockdowns and massive state control. Something is very wrong at the heart of British politics.”

Reform UK was previously known as the Brexit Party when it was led by Nigel Farage.

Mr Swales says the party has evolved from when it was largely a single-issue proposition for voters.

Locally, he said parking around Harrogate District Hospital is a big problem in the division, with hospital parking fees forcing people to park on nearby residential streets instead.

Mr Swales said: “I’ve had elderly relatives down at the hospital and paying for parking is a regressive thing to do. I know they say it’s to fund the NHS but how much does it need, what are its priorities?”

He also questions active travel schemes in the town and was against previous council proposals such as the one-way system on Oatlands Drive that aimed to make the area more friendly for cyclists.

He says he’s also against the town’s £12.1m Station Gateway scheme, which he calls a “dog’s breakfast”. He added: “It will please nobody. I don’t know why they are pushing ahead with it.”

When the division was last contested in 2022, independent Anna McIntee came last with just 167 votes.

She ran a campaign that was not too dissimilar to Reform’s platform, voicing concerns about active travel and how the Conservatives had taken locals for granted.

However, Mr Swales says Reform has a raft of policies that are resonating with voters on issues from energy to the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: “We’re a major political party that has pragmatic and common sense solutions for the problems facing the country.”

He added: “There’s a hubris with the Conservatives who are so disengaged from what’s going on in town. It feels like a change is coming, it’s exciting.”

The by-election will take place on Thursday, April 11. For more information, visit the council’s website – https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections

A full list of candidates is below:

Conservative – John Ennis.

Green – Gilly Charters.

Labour – Geoff Foxall.

Liberal Democrat – Andrew Timothy.