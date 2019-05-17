Six new sites listed for social housing developments around Harrogate

Six more brownfield sites around Harrogate are set to developed into social housing.

Cabinet member for housing and safer communities, Coun Mike Chambers, approved plans to progress planning applications for the six sites around the district, with a potential yield of up to 16 new dwellings in total.

The six properties come from council-owned land at Great Ouseburn, Pannal, Long Marston, Knaresborough and Boroughbridge, with the majority currently occupied by garages.

The addition of the new properties comes two months after the council approved plans to develop eight other sites from around the district into social housing.

Coun Chambers said it was part of better utilising brownfield land to meet public housing needs.

"It's all part and parcel of seeking to provide much-needed housing and utilising sites that did house garages, which are often in disrepair, and identifying areas where we can build social housing," the Ripon Spa ward member said.

The approval means the council will progress with planning applications for the six most recent sites.

The council will also progress with plans for all eight sites added to the development list in March.

Coun Chambers said all the proposals would be subject to full pre-planning and planning committee permissions.

A report on the matter concedes that many of these sites are small and "challenging to develop due to site constraints and planning requirements which may affect the final number of dwellings constructed".

However, given the need for one, two and three bed homes, evidenced by the council's waiting list for social renters, these small sites are deemed suitable for development.

The new sites and their potential yield include:

Carr Side, Great Ouseburn: 2 semi-detached houses/bungalows

Pannal Green, Pannal Site 1: 4 semi-detached houses

Pannal Green, Pannal Site 2: 2 semi-detached houses

Butt Hedge, Long Marston: 4 semi-detached houses

Charlton Manor Drive, Knaresborough: 2 semi-detached houses

Springfield Drive, Boroughbridge: 2 semi-detached houses

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter