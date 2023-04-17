Seven reasons why £10.9m Gateway plans must go ahead by Harrogate District Cycling Action group

As crunch time looms for the fiercely debated plans to bring new cycle lanes and an element of pedestrianisation to the Station Parade area, members of Harrogate District Cycle Action say it is crucial councillors are not swayed by a range of powerful business groups in the town.

Commenting in HDCA’s Spring 2023 Newsletter, a spokesperson said: "In the run-up to the council meeting on Gateway, we are asking the public to contact their North Yorkshire councillor and ask them to vote in favour Gateway.

"Councillors need to know that local people want better cycling and walking facilities.

£10.9m plans to bring new cycle lanes and an element of pedestrianisation to the Station Parade area in the Harrogate Gateway project have been fiercely debated. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"We understand that several local organisations will oppose the project at the meeting.

"If councillors reject it, Harrogate will lose an £10.9 million investment opportunity and the town's ambitions for a new connected cycle network will be in tatters.”

County councillors on the Harrogate & Knaresborough Area Committee are due to meet at a special meeting about Gateway on Friday, May 5 at Harrogate Civic Centre.

Whatever conclusion they come to could prove vital after Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for transport, said he would be guided by councillors' views when it came to a final

Part of North Yorkshire Council's plans for Harrogate's Station Parade area outlined in the Gateway project.

decision this summer.

Harrogate District Cycling Action Group intends to present a statement in support of Gateway at May’s meeting.

But it fears it will be faced by opposition from the following organisations at the meeting:

Harrogate Chamber of Commerce

Harrogate BID

Harrogate Civic Society

Harrogate Residents Association

Granville Road Residents Association

The HDCA sets out seven reasons why it says Gateway must go ahead.

1 It will improve Harrogate as a place for people

2 Harrogate would lose a £10.9m investment

3 It will be good for town centre businesses

4 77% people asked for better cycling and walking infrastructure in a public consultation

5 Most people won’t cycle unless there’s dedicated infrastructure

6 Traffic volumes are elastic not fixed

7 It will help the district hit carbon targets