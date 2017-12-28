Second round of consultation for 'Gouthwaite Wildlife Centre' plans

Fresh consultation dates have been announced by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to determine if plans for a new ‘Gouthwaite Wildlife Centre’ should still go ahead.

The blueprint for developing Colt House Bridge Car Park, located on the shore of Gouthwaite Reservoir, into a visitors centre will be available for residents and visitors to view from Thursday, January 11 in locations across Nidderdale.

This will be the second round of consultation the Trust has now held, withdrawing an initial planning application after objections were made due to a lack of advertising over the plans last month.

Alongside offering a viewing space for the surrounding countryside, it is hoped the boost for tourism will help swing opinion behind the plans.

Bernie Higgins of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are putting this together to give people the time to participate. We want to hear from the local communities as well as people from further away.

“If it goes ahead the idea behind it is that the local community can use it while attracting people to the Dales, spending the weekend there learning about the wildlife and the surrounding attractions. Nidderdale has lots to offer and the centre could be a hub to signpost people to other areas.”

She added: “Once we have done this we can look at the feedback and then consider if we will be resubmitting.”

Alongside offering views of the surrounding countryside and wildlife the centre would have space for educational events to be held.

Drop-in sessions are to be held at Ramsgill Village Hall on Thursday, January 11, 6pm to 9pm, and at Nidderdale Plus in Pateley from January 19 to 20, 11am to 1pm.

The plans will also be shown at How Stean Gorge Cafe and the Nidderale AONB in Pateley from January 15 to 29.