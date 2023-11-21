Rooms at closed drug and alcohol addiction centre near Harrogate could be let to holiday makers

A Christian charity that runs training for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction near Harrogate could offer bedrooms at one of its sites to holiday makers.

Horizon Life Training provides residential training facilities to people who have already been through addiction rehab centres, teaching them life and employment skills.

The charity runs a men’s centre at Kennel Hall Farm in Killinghall and a women’s centre at Bramall House on Skipton Road, which was formerly the Black Bull pub and is close to RAF Menwith Hill.

During the Covid pandemic, the centres closed for new intakes which the charity said has led to a “break in the supply” for suitable applicants for the training.

As a result, all of its activity is now taking place at the Killinghall centre leaving nine bedrooms and a flat at Bramall House currently unused.

In plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council, the charity said it does not want the building to remain empty so it’s asking the council to approve a temporary change of use application so it could be used for holiday lets.

It also said the move would bring in much-needed income for the charity.

It said the move may be neccesary for up to two years before it can reopen the centre for recovery training.

Planning documents state that contractors working on the Kex Gill A59 new road scheme could potentially rent rooms at the site.

They add: “The charity still bears the sizeable fixed costs of operating the building, placing its own financial continuance at risk.

“This proposal would ensure the use of the building in a constructive manner during a period when it would otherwise be empty.