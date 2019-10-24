Risk of labour shortage if Brexit drives European workers from Harrogate, document reveals

Harrogate's local economy could be hurt by labour shortages if European citizens are forced out by Brexit, a document prepared by the local authority and revealed by a Freedom Of Information request has shown.

The authority's Brexit Risk Register, which was updated on October 14 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's much-vaunted final deadline for the UK leaving the EU looms, states one of the results of the move could be a decrease in European citizens in the district after Brexit.

"There is a dependence on non-UK EU citizens in the district to support the local economy particularly hotels, visitor tourism and the care system," the register states.

As a method of combating this, the authority says local organisations are supporting staff in getting settled status, meaning they can stay despite travel and living changes which may come with Brexit.

However chair of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, Sandra Doherty, watered down suggestions that Brexit could leave the area's hospitality industry with a labour shortfall.

"A lot of the eastern Europeans have already left because of the exchange rate," she said.

"It's not particularly sector driven, it's just our economy slowed down as theirs picked up a few years ago."

"I think everyone's just holding tight."

She added that Harrogate's labour market had instead been troubled long-term by the price of housing in the immediate area.

"The difficulty of getting staff in Harrogate has always been the lack of affordable housing," she said.

Harrogate's risk register also revealed that concerns had been raised over sourcing new household waste bins, due to the council's current bin supplier being German.

The register states that a potential outcome of Brexit could see a shortage of bins occur in the district, or delays in deliveries of new supplies - leading to missed waste collections and price increases.

In an attempt to mitigate any issues, the council has stockpiled a "large quantity" of bins in anticipation of any adverse changes.

Earlier this year, a Harrogate Borough Council spokesman said the authority had worked at regional level and the Government ahead of Brexit.

"At a regional level we have been working with the Local Resilience Forum to review our business continuity plans and have been assessing the impact of key risks on the delivery of our services. We are also using advice provided by the Local Government Association on the government’s technical notes to inform our service planning process," the spokesperson said.

An FOI request last month revealed North Yorkshire County Council's 24-point action plan to address risks associated with Brexit.

Among the points are that the county will monitor the availability of medicine, as well as potentially stockpiling fuel as part of a series of "risk-reduction" actions.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter