Ripon quarry applies for two-year extension

Lightwater Quarries will continue operations at their Potgate Quarry site up until 2024, if an application to Harrogate Borough Council is successful.

The aggregate and concrete producer earlier this month submitted plans with the local authority to allow for the continued extraction of magnesian limestone for a further two years until June 1, 2024.

The current permission at the North Stainley site is set to expire on June 1, 2022, with the area also required to be restored by then.

In a supporting statement uploaded to the council's planning portal, the company outline concerns that the current permissions would expire before existing reserves of limestone at the site were able to be removed.

The applicants have also not yet started extraction from the Musterfield extension at the north-west of the site, and have doubts they may not be able to restore the quarries by the 2022 expiration date.

"Soils and overburden have been stripped from the first phase of the Musterfield extension and extraction will progress into here shortly," the report states.

The Musterfield extension is estimated to hold 1,350,000 tonnes of limestone, according to the report.

An assessment of the predicted environmental effects states that there is not likely to be any major impacts as a result of the extensions.

Lightwater Quarries supplies limestone, crushed rock, sand and gravel and concrete to Ripon, Harrogate, York, Thirsk, Northallerton, Catterick and the North Leeds areas.

The company has also signalled its intention to apply for another extension at the site, with a planning application to be submitted later this year.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter