Ripon councillor Eamon Parkin quits due to ‘shabby’ decision-making on city council

Eamon Parkin has quit Ripon City Council citing the “shabby” way that the council has been run in recent times.

Mr Parkin, who is a former mayor of the city, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he tendered his resignation due to his unhappiness at the way key decisions were being made on the council and the leadership of Andrew Williams.

He said: “Some of his decision-making wasn’t right.

"Comparing when I arrived on the council eight years ago to how things are being done now, there’s no discussion about matters.

Eamon Parkin has quit Ripon City Council because of the 'shabby' decision-making that is being made

“As leader, Mr Williams made no effort to put things right.”

Mr Parkin said he resigned before the recent mayor-making ceremony which descended into chaos after four councillors refused to back the nominated mayor, Sid Hawke.

It was claimed the usual rules had been ripped up during the nomination process.

This year, both Mr Parkin and Sid Hawke put themselves forward for the role which is decided by Ripon councillors.

Mr Parkin insisted that he didn’t quit due to “sour grapes” at not being chosen as mayor, a position he held between 2019 and 2021.

He’s a born and bred Riponian and landlord of the King William IV pub in the city.

He said he had been “absolutely proud” to represent his constituents in the Ure ward.

Mr Parkin added: “It was such an honour to represent the city and they were years I’ll never, ever forget.

"I met wonderful people as mayor of the city. It’s sad that it came to this.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, council leader Andrew Williams expressed his sadness at the resignation but said Mr Parkin had opportunities to express his views at meetings.

He thanked him for his work on the city’s Christmas lights campaign.

Councillor Williams said: “He had the same opportunity to speak at meetings as every other elected member.

"The fact he chose not to was his decision.”

The council recently advertised for the vacant position on the council but nobody came forward.

It is set to co-opt a new councillor to replace Mr Parkin at a later date.