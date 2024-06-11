Ripon could get ‘transformational’ hub to help boost transport connections in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A feasibility study is set to explore how a mobility hub could improve walking, cycling and transport connections in Ripon.

Councillors in the Skipton and Ripon area agreed to spend £50,000 on the document at a meeting last week.

It’s hoped it will lay the groundwork for a future bid to the government for significant funding that could be worth millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report said the hub would help reduce dependence on cars in the city’s clogged streets and boost active travel.

A feasibility study is set to explore how a mobility hub could improve walking, cycling and transport in Ripon

It said: “Delivering a mobility hub would offer greater transport choice, better connections to key services centres, decarbonisation benefits andimproved health and wellbeing.”

The study would also look at how residents in Ripon can better access Thirsk railway station, which is around 20 minutes away up the A61.

Ideas for the hub include a reconfigured and refurbished bus station, a new high-quality public space for welcoming visitors to Ripon and a new building providing access to sustainable and green modes of transport like cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Andrew Williams (Conservative and Independents Group – Ripon Minster and Moorside) said he was strongly in favour of the proposals.

He said improving access to Thirsk station, which is easier to get to than Harrogate’s station from the city, would take cars off the road.

Councillor Williams added: “If I were a fitter person I’d be doing cartwheels and handstands about this.”

Councillor Barbara Brodigan (Liberal Democrats – Ripon Ure Bank and Spa) said investment into Ripon’s transport infrastructure was “long overdue”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I welcome focus on all forms of transport so it’s not just car-centric.

"We have some narrow streets that are dreadful to walk or cycle down.”

Concerns were raised by Councillor David Staveley (Conservative – Settle and Pennyghent) that investment into Ripon’s bus station could lead to more large coaches entering the city.

He said: “The coach industry isn’t what it was.

"Are we creating a 1980s solution to 2020s problems?”

But Councillor Williams said the investment would not lead to more spaces for coaches but rather help facilitate alternatives like active travel.