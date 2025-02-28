Ripon city centre £830,000 resurfacing project completed seven weeks ahead of schedule
North Yorkshire Council carried out the first phase of works in November, and the second phase started in January to avoid disruption during the festive season.
The executive member for highways and transport, Councillor Keane Duncan, said: "This has been one of the most extensive and complex set of resurfacing works we’ve conducted in recent months.
"So, we are delighted that the work in Ripon Market Place has been completed many weeks ahead of schedule.
"This has been possible because it was delivered by our council-owned company, NYHighways.
"This has ensured excellent value for money, allowed extended working hours and meant it was possible to respond quicker to local feedback.
“I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the works.”
The work involved replacing the problematic block paving with a more robust asphalt surface that will ensure it is fit for the future.
The new surface will avoid unsightly defects and limit disruption caused by repairs that were regularly required.
The block paving has been retained in key areas to preserve the heritage and character of the historic market place.
Councillor Andrew Williams, who represents the Ripon Minster and Moorside division on North Yorkshire Council, added: “I am delighted that we have been able to complete this scheme seven weeks ahead of schedule.
"I am grateful for the efforts of our highways team who have led on this project and have delivered a scheme which has given Ripon smooth and level roads which are a pleasure to drive upon.
"I know that these works have caused an inconvenience for our business community, but I believe that everyone will now be able to reap the benefits of having safe roads in the market place."
